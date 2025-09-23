‘Democrats chugging Tylenol’ memes flood X after Trump’s warning on painkiller

US President Donald Trump warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol during a press conference on Tuesday, suggesting a link between the painkiller and autism. "There's a rumor -- and I don't know if it's so or not -- that Cuba, they don't have Tylenol because they don't have the money for Tylenol. And they have virtually no autism," Trump said at the White House, even as he acknowledged that he is “not a doctor” and his theories are based on what he “feels”. Memes about Democrats taking Tylenol have flooded social media.

Tylenol is known by the generic name acetaminophen in the US or paracetamol in other countries.

Trump’s claim about Tylenol drew criticism from medical experts, who say it is unproven and contradicts established science. Even so, MAGA supporters have already begun flooding social media with promises to boycott the common painkiller during pregnancy.

In the midst of this, memes about Democrats chugging Tylenol have also surfaced online. The memes are being shared by Trump supporters who claim that his rivals are taking Tylenol to spite the president.

Take a look at some memes below:

Tylenol and autism linked?

Evidence for potential link between Tylenol and autism is not conclusive, according to the Associated Press.

Some studies have raised the possibility that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy might increase the risk of autism — but many others haven’t found that concern, said autism expert David Mandell of the University of Pennsylvania.

Responding to Trump’s warnings, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said they still recommend Tylenol as an appropriate option to treat fever and pain during pregnancy. The president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Monday that suggestions that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism are “irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients.”

(With inputs from AP)