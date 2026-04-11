Did NASA check for sharks before the Artemis II splashdown? Here is the official answer

The Orion module with the Artemis II crew members safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California after a historic voyage around the moon. While the world celebrated the crew's safe return, the internet did what it does best: asked the quirky questions no one else would. One X user’s curiosity about potential shark encounters during the touchdown caught NASA’s attention, leading to a viral response that clarified exactly what happens when space travellers meet the deep blue sea.

Snippets from Artemis II splashdown video shared by NASA. (X/@NASA)

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An American teacher and author, Chasten Buttigieg, asked, “Watching the Artemis splashdown and just out of curiosity is it anyone’s job to make sure there are no sharks?”

Also Read: Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after 10-day journey to moon, splash down in Pacific Ocean

It didn’t take long for NASA to answer. The space agency posted, “Yes — the recovery teams monitor the area so the only thing greeting the crew is the welcome party.”

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} The interaction prompted varied responses on social media, with some asking their own questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interaction prompted varied responses on social media, with some asking their own questions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An individual commented, “The only thing NASA forgot to clear from the splashdown zone is curiosity. What does a shark think when a capsule falls from space?” The user referred to NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on August 5, 2012, inside Gale Crater. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual commented, “The only thing NASA forgot to clear from the splashdown zone is curiosity. What does a shark think when a capsule falls from space?” The user referred to NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on August 5, 2012, inside Gale Crater. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another questioned, “What will NASA do if they spot a shark? Scare off the shark?” A third added, “My wife was also concerned and asked the same great question.” A fourth wrote, “Imagine being the guy whose entire mission is just: ‘please don’t let Jaws ruin space history’.” About Artemis II splashdown: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another questioned, “What will NASA do if they spot a shark? Scare off the shark?” A third added, “My wife was also concerned and asked the same great question.” A fourth wrote, “Imagine being the guy whose entire mission is just: ‘please don’t let Jaws ruin space history’.” About Artemis II splashdown: {{/usCountry}}

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The Artemis II astronauts safely returned to Earth after a “textbook touchdown”. Their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean marks the end of the historic mission. The crew touched the water body at 01:07 BST (20:07 EDT), after which Commander Reid Wiseman confirmed that everyone in his team was healthy.

“What a journey," Wiseman said during the splashdown, reported the BCC. He added, "We are stable one, four green crew members.”

Entry flight director Rick Henfling said that the Artemis II mission crew travelled 700,237 miles. During their journey, they reached a peak velocity of 24,664 mph.

During the mission, the team has reportedly "gathered a lot of data" which will be analysed in the coming weeks. The Artemis II Crew included NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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