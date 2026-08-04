Did Trump really cheat to win Bedminster golf championship? Viral videos cloud POTUS's 40th win; watch

On Sunday, President Donald Trump, at the age of 79, won the Bedminster Golf Club championship for a record 40th time. Despite criticism of being "embarrassing" - given Trump owns the golf club and wins the tournament almost every year - Trump boasted about it on Truth Social.

A zoom lens and slow shutter speed technique shows President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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But controversy is never far behind the POTUS and Sunday's win only added to it. But on the other hand, it has silenced many who questioned Trump's health, given the 79-year-old was swinging golf clubs in full public view.

But even as Trump celebrated his win, sharing a video of the 70 he hit in the final hole to clinch the title, golf enthusiasts questioned if the President cheated at the tournament.

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Did Trump Cheat To Win Bedminster Championship?

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{{^usCountry}} A video has gone viral on social media from the championship at Trump's Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey in which Trump can be seen allegedly improving his lie. Trump can be seen in the video allegedly rolling his ball into a better spot. But then, golf enthusiasts made a bizarrely explosive allegation: they said Trump's caddie allegedly put a fresh ball near the hole so that Trump could easily put it in the hole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video has gone viral on social media from the championship at Trump's Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey in which Trump can be seen allegedly improving his lie. Trump can be seen in the video allegedly rolling his ball into a better spot. But then, golf enthusiasts made a bizarrely explosive allegation: they said Trump's caddie allegedly put a fresh ball near the hole so that Trump could easily put it in the hole. {{/usCountry}}

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Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Here's the viral video:

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The video has now gone viral on social media with allegations of cheating surrounding the President's much-coveted win. So far, Trump has not been asked about it by the media.

"The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, declaring himself the winner of the tournament. "Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I'm given very little time to practice, because I'm focused on many other things.

"It's called TALENT, and I have it, and they don't! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

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Cheating Allegations Flood Social Media

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Even as Trump boasted about his talent in golf and celebrated the win, social media accused him of cheating. Hundreds of posts were made along with the viral video.

“Trump cheats. Trump is a pathological liar, literally. I regret mentioning him in my book. The next version will correct that,” X account ‘The Golf Project’ wrote on X.

“Mr. Palmer once told me a story about Donald Trump playing as a guest at Bay Hill,” wrote one. “His preferred method for cheating has always been ‘pocket ball’ dropping and literally putting a tee in the fairway to hit his miraculously perfectly placed drives.”

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“Just to be clear: there's nobody in their right mind who believes that notorious cheater Donald trump won ANY golf tournament fair and square, right?” added another.