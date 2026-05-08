‘Didn’t see that coming’: Indian woman says US quietly became her ‘second home’ after one year abroad

An Indian woman living in the US has opened up about the emotional experience of returning to India after spending a year abroad, sharing how the journey changed her understanding of home, belonging and personal growth.

An Indian woman reflected on returning home after a year in the US and finding comfort in two places.(Instagram/_shivani_sukale_)

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Taking to Instagram, Shivani Sukale shared a video in which she reflected on her first visit back to India after moving to the US. In the clip, she spoke about the excitement of seeing her family again, but also admitted that the year away had quietly created a new sense of attachment to the country she had moved to.

‘Every little thing felt precious’

In the video, Shivani said, “After one year in the US, I finally went back home last December and I thought I was ready. One whole year and all I could think about on that flight was my Ajji, my family, my friends, my bedroom, even that tiny garden on my balcony. Every little thing I grew up taking for granted and suddenly it felt like the most precious thing in the world.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that life abroad had brought several changes in a short span of time. “But here’s what nobody tells you: one year abroad hits different. I switched homes twice, lived in two different states, traveled, worked, grew up a little, made friends I didn’t expect to make. And while I was excited to go back, there was this tiny weird guilt, like I was leaving something behind too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that life abroad had brought several changes in a short span of time. “But here’s what nobody tells you: one year abroad hits different. I switched homes twice, lived in two different states, traveled, worked, grew up a little, made friends I didn’t expect to make. And while I was excited to go back, there was this tiny weird guilt, like I was leaving something behind too.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: ‘What you see in Dubai isn’t always real’: Indian woman shares reality behind the glam) Finding comfort in a new country {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: ‘What you see in Dubai isn’t always real’: Indian woman shares reality behind the glam) Finding comfort in a new country {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shivani further shared how she struggled to identify one place as home. “Was I though? I still couldn’t call one place home here. And then I landed, saw my family, met everyone, and I realized I wasn’t choosing between two homes. Somewhere between the chaos of moving states and missing my home, the new country had quietly, without asking my permission, become a second home. Different kind of comfortable, but comfortable. Definitely didn't see that one coming. Now let me enjoy this cake.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivani further shared how she struggled to identify one place as home. “Was I though? I still couldn’t call one place home here. And then I landed, saw my family, met everyone, and I realized I wasn’t choosing between two homes. Somewhere between the chaos of moving states and missing my home, the new country had quietly, without asking my permission, become a second home. Different kind of comfortable, but comfortable. Definitely didn't see that one coming. Now let me enjoy this cake.” {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Crazy but exciting journey so far!”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video received a few reactions from social media users, many of whom related to the emotions of living away from home. One user wrote, “This is so beautifully put.” Another said, “Home really becomes a feeling after you move abroad.” A third commented, “The guilt of leaving one home for another is so real.”

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Another user shared, “This made me emotional because I felt the same after my first year away.” Someone else wrote, “Moving abroad changes you in ways you do not expect.” Another added, “The part about not choosing between two homes is so relatable.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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