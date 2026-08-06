Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz as POTUS' videos go viral on social media; ‘can’t stop laughing…'

President Donald Trump sparked a buzz online with many pointing out his hair looked different. This sparked allegations that the Republican had gotten a ‘new wig’ as photos and videos of Trump's hair quickly went viral.

President Donald Trump's appearance in Las Vegas sparked buzz about his hair. (AFP)

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Trump, 80, was speaking in Las Vegas late Wednesday when many noticed the change in his hair. This comes after his hair was seen blowing in the wind, a couple of days back, showing more of the president's scalp than usual.

Here's what social media users had to say about Trump's hair.

Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz online

One person shared a video of Trump from when his hair was blowing in the wind and wrote “Trump’s hair 2 days ago. Now he has big blonde rug on his head!”.

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{{^usCountry}} Even Russian state-backed media RT posted a video and wrote “Trump has great new hairstyle — commentators”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even Russian state-backed media RT posted a video and wrote “Trump has great new hairstyle — commentators”. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another wrote “President Donald Trump appeared in Las Vegas Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair than he had just days earlier, sparking immediate online debate. ;Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the he!l is going on here?' journalist Aaron Rupar wrote. Video from Sunday showed wind revealing significantly more of his scalp than was visible at Wednesday's event. However, the more significant question is why his team feels the need to manage every detail of his appearance so aggressively, rather than answering concerning questions regarding Trump’s health.”

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Another said “I can’t stop laughing at Trump’s new wig. Or whatever the F$&k that creature on his head is.” One person also quipped “Trump has a new toupee.”

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While most criticized Trump's apparent new hairdo, some posted in support of the President.

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“I’m loving President Trump’s hairdo,” one wrote, while another said “I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today.”

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Does Donald Trump wear a wig? What to know

The allegations of Trump wearing a wig is not new. In fact, these rumors have been doggedly following the president for years.

In 2015, he addressed the rumors, during his first presidential campaign. Trump was speaking in South Carolina when he told the audience that his hair was very much real.

“I don't wear a toupee, it's my hair, I swear,” he said, as per reports. At the time, Trump had brought out a copy of The New York Times and said the paper accused him of wearing a toupee. The president went so far as to call a woman on-stage to take a closer look and even tug at his hair.

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