Who is Harshita Arora? UP-born school dropout becomes Y Combinator's general partner

India-born founder Harshita Arora has made history by becoming a General Partner at Y Combinator. After being the YC’s youngest-ever visiting partner, she is now stepping into a full-time GP role, ready to help shape the next generation of startups.

Harshita Arora tweeted that she was excited to join Y Combinator as a General Partner. (X/@aroraharshita33, @ycombinator)

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“We're excited to welcome Harshita Arora as YC's newest General Partner! She started coding at 13, built and sold her first app as a teenager, and later co-founded AtoB (YC S20), a Series C company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry, now serving 30,000+ fleets—and became YC’s youngest Visiting Partner. Now she's bringing that experience to support YC founders,” YC tweeted.

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Reacting to the post, Arora expressed, “The last ~1 year as a visiting partner at YC has been a lot of fun. I got the opportunity to work with some of the smartest and most optimistic builders. Super excited to join as a GP!”

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Harshita Arora? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Harshita Arora? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arora discovered coding when she was just 13 years old, and after two years, she dropped out of school to pursue a career in the field. When she was 16, she built a crypto portfolio management app that was featured by Apple and was later acquired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora discovered coding when she was just 13 years old, and after two years, she dropped out of school to pursue a career in the field. When she was 16, she built a crypto portfolio management app that was featured by Apple and was later acquired. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2020, she received the Bal Shakti Puraskar, one of the India's highest honours for young achievers, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a 2020 tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible.” Reacting to the X post, Arora posted, “Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup!”

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Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, she relocated to San Francisco on an O-1 visa. Eventually, she co-founded AtoB in 2019 with Vignan Velivela and Tushar Misra. According to an earlier Forbes report, the company was valued at approximately $800 million.

Harshita Arora’s journey at a glance:

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According to a Y Combinator statement announcing her role as GP, she first approached the organisation with an idea, but it got “killed by Covid.” However, instead of giving up, and with zero background in trucking or payments, she, along with her co-founders, started working on an idea that later gave birth to AtoB.

“Today, AtoB is a Series-C stage company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry. Often described as ‘Stripe for Trucking,’ it offers fleet cards, instant payouts, and modern financial tools, serving over 30,000 fleets across the US,” YC stated.

What does she bring to YC?

“She brings deep fintech and infrastructure experience, a founder's instinct for product, and the perspective of someone who's been building companies since she was a teenager,” the statement said. Arora will work directly with YC founders.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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