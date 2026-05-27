‘Entire family has been laid off’: Ex-FAANG employee shares family’s financial crisis amid job cuts

A wave of layoffs across industries has left thousands of workers grappling with job uncertainty over the past year. In recent months, several employees have reported losing jobs amid cost-cutting measures, restructuring and slowing hiring trends. Amid this, a Reddit post describing how an entire family lost their jobs at nearly the same time has gone viral online.

The Redditor said that the family is struggling to manage multiple mortgages while savings continue to shrink. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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In the post titled “Our entire family has been laid off and we are all in panic mode. Need advice,” the user revealed that almost every earning member in his household is currently unemployed. “Everyone in our family has been laid off and now we’re in a financial crisis. No one is able to find work,” the Redditor wrote.

He shared that both he and his sister previously worked at FAANG companies but were laid off within the last year. Another brother lost his fintech job last August, while the youngest sister worked for an airline company that recently shut down.

The Redditor said that the family is now struggling to manage multiple mortgages while savings continue to shrink. The younger siblings have already moved back in with their parents after being unable to afford rent.

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{{^usCountry}} “The discussion in the family right now is which house to save. Our parents are thinking that because their house is almost paid off everyone should hunker down and help them pay the mortgage off, especially since they’re behind,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The discussion in the family right now is which house to save. Our parents are thinking that because their house is almost paid off everyone should hunker down and help them pay the mortgage off, especially since they’re behind,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“The reality is our parents have struggled to pay for the mortgage so long that really it’s not almost paid off. They believe If everyone can help them pay off the house then we can start to work together to pay off the other sibling houses and work as a family. But that is not realistic, and everyone is just super frantic because no one can find work and there’s like three mortgages amongst the family and at this point it’s like someone is gonna lose their house. We just don’t know how to deal with this. Seeking any advice possible,” he added.

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The Redditor shared that the family’s problems have been compounded by the fact that the parents live in a rural town in South Carolina, where job opportunities are limited. He said that even retail jobs are difficult to secure without local connections.

“We all grew up struggling, and we all worked extremely hard to get good jobs. I never imagined in a million years that we would all be f**ked at the same time,” the post added.

(Also Read: Meta employee explains why she 'asked to be included' in recent layoffs: 'Grateful that request was honoured')

Social media reactions

The post drew widespread reactions online, with many users sharing similar stories of unemployment and financial stress.

One user wrote, “Went through kinda same thing through the recession back on 2009, everyone lost their jobs. Pick a location that has the most job potential and everyone live together under one household. That's what we did for like 2-3 years.”

“Wow, very similar situation here. Brother and sister both laid off last year from IT and have been unable to find work, I was laid off in January from airline work. Mom doesn’t work anymore dad works at au bon pain. Older sister is only one currently still employed but it’s looming due a credential requirement that she keeps failing, she’s on her last try and takes the test Friday, God willing she passes. Best of luck to you and yours, we’ll keep pushing over here as well,” shared another.

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“This yr has been the worst job market that I personally experienced. Far worse than 2011 job market when I graduated college. These AI layoffs in tech is just getting started. Far more jobs will be cut next several yrs. And this shit is now spreading into other industries. Even if you land a job you can easily get laid off few months later. My only advice to anyone is: cut all expenses to bare bones. I dont even go out to eat anymore,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)