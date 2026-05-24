Meta employee explains why she 'asked to be included' in recent layoffs: 'Grateful that request was honoured'

A former Meta employee has shared that she voluntarily asked to be included in the company’s recent layoffs, saying her personal ambitions no longer aligned with the company’s direction. Julie Bone worked as a content designer for Facebook in Los Angeles. (LinkedIn/Julie Bone)

Meta on Wednesday began a major round of layoffs affecting around 8,000 employees globally. The company said that the job cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort focused on improving efficiency, reducing costs and accelerating investments in AI.

Julie Bone, who worked as a content designer for Facebook in Los Angeles, wrote in a LinkedIn post that she left Meta after completing exactly 6 years at the company. “A personal update: I’m leaving Meta as part of today’s layoffs. In the interest of accuracy, I asked to be included,” she wrote.

Bone said the decision was not impulsive and had been on her mind for a long time. “For a long time now, Meta’s ambitions and my own were in different continents,” she wrote, adding that the timing felt right for her personal life and because she partly hoped that leaving voluntarily could help another employee keep their role.

The former Meta employee added that her request was honoured, though she jokingly questioned whether it had made any actual difference internally. “Was I already on the list and not a single spreadsheet cell was changed? Maybe!” she wrote.