‘Entire family has been laid off’: Ex-FAANG employee shares family’s financial crisis amid job cuts

A wave of layoffs across industries has left thousands of workers grappling with job uncertainty over the past year. In recent months, several employees have reported losing jobs amid cost-cutting measures, restructuring and slowing hiring trends. Amid this, a Reddit post describing how an entire family lost their jobs at nearly the same time has gone viral online. The Redditor said that the family is struggling to manage multiple mortgages while savings continue to shrink. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post titled “Our entire family has been laid off and we are all in panic mode. Need advice,” the user revealed that almost every earning member in his household is currently unemployed. “Everyone in our family has been laid off and now we’re in a financial crisis. No one is able to find work,” the Redditor wrote.

He shared that both he and his sister previously worked at FAANG companies but were laid off within the last year. Another brother lost his fintech job last August, while the youngest sister worked for an airline company that recently shut down.

The Redditor said that the family is now struggling to manage multiple mortgages while savings continue to shrink. The younger siblings have already moved back in with their parents after being unable to afford rent.

“The discussion in the family right now is which house to save. Our parents are thinking that because their house is almost paid off everyone should hunker down and help them pay the mortgage off, especially since they’re behind,” the user wrote.

“The reality is our parents have struggled to pay for the mortgage so long that really it’s not almost paid off. They believe If everyone can help them pay off the house then we can start to work together to pay off the other sibling houses and work as a family. But that is not realistic, and everyone is just super frantic because no one can find work and there’s like three mortgages amongst the family and at this point it’s like someone is gonna lose their house. We just don’t know how to deal with this. Seeking any advice possible,” he added.

The Redditor shared that the family’s problems have been compounded by the fact that the parents live in a rural town in South Carolina, where job opportunities are limited. He said that even retail jobs are difficult to secure without local connections.

“We all grew up struggling, and we all worked extremely hard to get good jobs. I never imagined in a million years that we would all be f**ked at the same time,” the post added.