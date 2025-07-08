Ex-IDF soldier's attempt to mock Zohran Mamdani’s 2014 post backfires: ‘How insufferable!’

A former IDF soldier's attempt to ridicule New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s decade-old post backfired after he shared the post on X, only to be met with a wave of criticism. Eitan Fischberger, a former IDF sergeant, posted a screenshot from a 2014 blog post written by Indian-origin Mamdani during his college days. In the post, Zohran Mamdani spoke of the racial bias he experienced as one of the few non-white students in his classroom. Eitan Fischberger, a former IDF sergeant, posted a screenshot from Zohran Mamdani's 2014 blog post.(X/EFischberger)

“I sit in class not knowing whether to correct everyone's mispronunciation of an Indian woman's name. I usually do, but today I'm tired. I'm tired of being one of a few non-white students in a classroom, if not the only one… I bring up race in discussions only to see the thought flicker in my peers' eyes and on their tongues. They sigh without a sound. I've brought up race again. I've sidetracked the discussion. I've chosen to make an issue out of it," he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Fischberger shared the screenshot with a sarcastic caption: “Imagine going to class with this guy.”

He followed it up with another post where Mamdani spoke about having difficulty talking to his women peers. "I can remember wishing for whiteness my first year when I thought certain types of girls were impossible to talk to due to my skin being more kiwi than peach."

While Fischberger intended to mock Mamdani, the post quickly garnered 4.9 million views with users slamming him for attempting to insult Mamdani. "Oh no! Someone who isn't white expressed his opinion and lived experience! How insufferable!" said one user. mocking him back.

Another user wrote: "As an Indian woman whose name was constantly mispronounced, I wish I had someone like him in my class"

"I wish I had taken a class with him. He would have changed my worldview long ago," a third user wrote.