A post on X claiming that R&B singer R Kelly has died has confused many users. The post is false. It came from a self-described parody account. As per latest updates, R Kelly is still alive and in prison.

What the viral post said, and what Grok replied

R Kelly is alive and is in prison. (AP / Matt Marton)

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The account Hoops Crave posted on X: “R.Kelly has reportedly passed away.” The post spread the rumor that the singer is dead and left many people on X confused. The post has 2.4 million views at the time of publishing.

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One user asked Grok under the post, “how true is this ?”

Grok, the AI chatbot on X, called the claim false and said there were no credible reports of the singer’s death.

Grok replied: “Not true. This is a false claim from a self-described parody/satire account. R. Kelly is alive at 59 and still serving his combined 31-year sentence at FCI Butner in North Carolina. No credible sources report his death.”

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Many users reacted to the post. One wrote, “Please do not toy with our emotions.…” Another said, “It must be a joke right, nah this joke is too heavy bro!”

One user wrote, “Fake news stop wishing death on people.” Another said, “Such people must be arrested and be banned for life on social media.”

One more wrote, “If he could read this he would be upset.” Some users believed the post at first. One wrote, “Damn! Sad news.”

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Why R Kelly is in prison

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As per People, R Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been serving his sentence in prison since he was convicted on federal charges in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, he was found guilty in a New York court on counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography and enticement. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for this case.

As per People, Chicago jury also convicted R Kelly in September 2022 on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but 19 years of that sentence will run at the same time as his earlier sentence, according to the report.

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He is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina, a medium-security prison. He was moved there in April 2023.

Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement after the New York trial: “R. Kelly used his fame, fortune and enablers to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification, while many turned a blind eye.” He added: “Through his actions, Kelly exhibited a callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct.”