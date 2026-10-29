Spain train crash: Rescue operation continues as some call for minister to step down; election campaigns halted

Forensic teams in Toledo are working to identify the victims, while families of missing passengers wait for news of their loved ones.

Rescue work is still going on near Urda in central Spain , more than 12 hours after two high-speed trains collided . At least 68 people have died and dozens are injured. According to the BBC , bright lights lit up damaged train carriages leaning on the tracks, while cranes and cutting tools were used to clear the wreckage.

According to the BBC, Puente said a computer failure followed by human error caused the crash. The Iryo train, which was carrying 147 passengers, had stopped on the tracks because of the computer problem. He said a 24-hour control centre in Madrid takes control when such failures occur. However, the centre made an “inexplicable” decision to allow the trains to move again without any speed limits. Iryo said its train was “struck from behind” by the Renfe train, which was carrying 397 passengers.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “The whole of Spain is grieving” during a visit to the crash site, according to the BBC. “Lives have been shattered, families have been torn apart, the pain is immense,” he said. He called it “unacceptable” for Spain to have two serious train crashes in one year. He promised to “get to the bottom of this” and find out if there was any negligence. “If there have been failures in the security system, they will be addressed with the utmost firmness,” he said.

Union’s anger and the service shutdown The union CSIF, an independent trade union and civil servants’ association, has demanded Puente’s resignation. CSIF posted on X: “We demand that the Government respect the investigation and the presumption of innocence for the head of traffic at Adif.”

The union accused Puente of using a “hardworking person” as a scapegoat instead of “assuming his responsibilities.” It also said it had warned in September of “excess hours in Adif’s working days.”

Renfe has suspended service on Thursday between Madrid and Andalusia. As per Renfe’s post on X, this also applies to trains coming from Barcelon and Valencia to Seville and Malaga. Renfe said an alternative transport plan will be given on Friday.