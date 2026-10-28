Spain train crash: Aerial footage shows derailed coaches after collision kills 64
The train collision derailed two cars and killed at least 64 people, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.
Two trains collided in Spain's Toledo province on Wednesday, resulting in several deaths and injuries. In the visuals that have emerged from the tragic incident, coaches were seen derailed. As many as 64 people were killed in the train collision, news agency AP reported.
The aerial footage of the collision showed two trains, one silver in colour and the other in red. In the video shared on X, two cars of the red train can be seen derailed after being hit.
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Train crash in Spain - What we know so far
A high-speed train crashed into the rear of another train in central Spain on Wednesday morning. The Spanish rail system operator ADIF said that the collision occurred in the province of Toledo, reported AP.
According to Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region, cited in the report, the accident occurred between two high-speed trains with hundreds of passengers, and they were heading in the same direction from the capital, Madrid, to Seville.
However, Padilla noted that the cause of the collision is unknown.
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One train ran into the tail of another that had stopped, causing carriages to derail. The crash occurred on a flat stretch surrounded by olive fields between the towns of Urda and Los Yébenes, the report added.
Leaders react to Spain train collision
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in a post on X, expressed shock over the incident and noted that the emergency services were assisting the affected individuals.
"Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage," the PM wrote.
"Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations," he added.
He also expressed solidarity to all the victims and their families.
"My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families," the leader said.
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reacted to the incident on X and said, "Just received the devastating news from Toledo on the collision of two high-speed trains. My heart goes out to the victims’ families and loved ones. Today, Europe mourns with you."
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