‘Little Britain’ star David Walliams facing misconduct allegations, dropped from upcoming movie: Report

British comedian David Walliams has been dropped from an upcoming film after allegations of misconduct, as per TMZ. The film is called “The Road to Nevermore.” David Walliams has been dropped from the upcoming film “The Road to Nevermore". (Instagram/ @dwalliams)

Why David Walliams was removed from the film According to TMZ, a source close to the film’s production said David was removed after the allegations came out. The source said filming is still in its early stages. David had only been included on a preliminary cast list.

TMZ’s source also said David never signed an official contract for the film. His name has now been removed from the film’s cast listing on IMDb.

More trouble for the “Little Britain” star This comes as the fallout grows for the “Little Britain” star. As per an earlier report by Telegraph, published on December 19, 2025, publisher HarperCollins dropped David from future publishing deals. Publisher made the decision after Kate Elton became its UK CEO in October. David has written several bestselling children’s books for the company, including “Gangsta Granny” and “Mr Stink".

HarperCollins said: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision.”

The publisher also said: “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”

The publisher confirmed in September 2026 that it would also stop publishing his older books. The talent agency YMU is no longer actively representing him, as per TMZ.

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What the earlier allegations say As per the Telegraph, David was the subject of an internal investigation at HarperCollins. It was about his alleged behavior towards junior female employees.

David was accused of harassing the young women. It said one staff member got a “five-figure payoff” after raising concerns. Former employees also claimed they were told to work with David in “pairs” and were advised not to visit his home.

David has denied the claims. His spokesperson told The Telegraph, “David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”

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Who is David Walliams? As per IMDb, David Walliams was born David Edward Williams on August 20, 1971, in Banstead, Surrey, England. He is an actor and writer. He is known for “Little Britain” (2003), “Run Fatboy Run” (2007) and “Dinner for Schmucks” (2010).

As per IMDb, he changed his surname from Williams to Walliams for Actors’ Equity. He met his comedy partner Matt Lucas while acting with the National Youth Theatre.

He swam 21 miles across the English Channel in 2006 for Sport Relief. In 2011, he swam the length of the River Thames, 140 miles, and raised more than £2m for Sport Relief. He received an OBE in 2017 for his services to charity and the arts.