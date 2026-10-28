Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have a Diwali surprise for Indian Marvel fans as Avengers: Doomsday gets early release
Avengers: Doomsday will open in India on December 17, a day before its US release. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Marvel fans have a special reason to celebrate this Diwali. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have a festive message for Indian audiences, along with news that Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in India a day before its US release.
Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans send Diwali wishes to Indian fans
Marvel India has shared a special video featuring Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), who greet fans across the country on the occasion of Diwali. The message comes as anticipation builds for the next big chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film bringing together several familiar faces.
In the video message, RDJ and Chris shared, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!”
Avengers: Doomsday to arrive in India before the US
The festive greeting isn't the only news Marvel has for Indian fans. Avengers: Doomsday will open in India on December 17, a day before its US release. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to audiences across different parts of the country.
Robert recently attended Disney’s fan fest, D23, in the US, alongside castmates Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, both of whom are also returning to the MCU. Talking about playing the villain this time, the actor told Good Morning America, “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, 'They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something.”
When asked which role of his from the MCU he preferred, the veteran actor said, “Because you don’t say yes because you can; it has to feel right. And I think that in Doomsday, what happens to this key relationship is so exciting, unexpected, and beautiful. I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I’ve been missing the whole time, just everybody else.”
A star-studded cast takes on a new threat
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will see heroes from three different universes come together as they face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.
Set for release on December 17, Avengers: Doomsday is officially bridging the gap between legacy heroes and a brand-new wave of protectors. With longtime Marvel collaborator Stephen McFeely writing the screenplay and Kevin Feige producing, the ensemble includes beloved MCU veterans, bringing back Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert to lead the charge against the franchise's newest threats.
At the exact same time, the film is injecting fresh energy into the team dynamics. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debut.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More