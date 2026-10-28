Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have a Diwali surprise for Indian Marvel fans as Avengers: Doomsday gets early release

In the video message, RDJ and Chris shared, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!”

Marvel India has shared a special video featuring Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), who greet fans across the country on the occasion of Diwali. The message comes as anticipation builds for the next big chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film bringing together several familiar faces.

Marvel fans have a special reason to celebrate this Diwali. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have a festive message for Indian audiences, along with news that Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in India a day before its US release.

Avengers: Doomsday to arrive in India before the US The festive greeting isn't the only news Marvel has for Indian fans. Avengers: Doomsday will open in India on December 17, a day before its US release. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to audiences across different parts of the country.

Robert recently attended Disney’s fan fest, D23, in the US, alongside castmates Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, both of whom are also returning to the MCU. Talking about playing the villain this time, the actor told Good Morning America, “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, 'They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something.”

When asked which role of his from the MCU he preferred, the veteran actor said, “Because you don’t say yes because you can; it has to feel right. And I think that in Doomsday, what happens to this key relationship is so exciting, unexpected, and beautiful. I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I’ve been missing the whole time, just everybody else.”

A star-studded cast takes on a new threat Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will see heroes from three different universes come together as they face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.

Set for release on December 17, Avengers: Doomsday is officially bridging the gap between legacy heroes and a brand-new wave of protectors. With longtime Marvel collaborator Stephen McFeely writing the screenplay and Kevin Feige producing, the ensemble includes beloved MCU veterans, bringing back Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert to lead the charge against the franchise's newest threats.