FaZe Clan controversy: What’s going on and why members are leaving

Five prominent FaZe Clan creators announced on Christmas Day that they had left the gaming and content organization, a surprise move that has put the future of the influential esports brand under scrutiny. Those creators who left the organization were Alexander Prynkiewicz, known as FaZe Adapt (center), along with Jason Nguyen (right), Nick Fosco (left), Jerry Woo and Stable Ronaldo.(Instagram)

The departures involved five members of FaZe Clan’s core esports and creator lineup, according to USA Today. The exits come amid internal restructuring and, as later reporting revealed, a breakdown in contract negotiations with new management.

Prynkiewicz reflected on his long tenure with the brand in a post on X. “I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done,” he wrote. “14 years. Over half of my life.”

The other creators posted brief messages simply stating that they had left FaZe Clan. As of December 26, Josh Maynard, known online as YourRage, had not publicly announced a departure, USA Today reported.

Contract talks with new management break down

More details about the departures emerged in reporting by Bloomberg, which said the exits followed failed contract negotiations with FaZe Clan’s new leadership.

Bloomberg reported that the creators left after talks with HardScope, a company backed by investor Matt Kalish, who has been involved with FaZe since last year. Kalish told Bloomberg that FaZe’s financial structure was “unsustainable” and said the influencers were given the option to operate independently or sign new agreements with HardScope.

“My best guess is they’re all good kids and have a lot of people in their ear and are confused,” Kalish said. He added that FaZe had previously subsidized many of the creators’ expenses.

According to Bloomberg, the creators believed the proposed terms were unfavorable. The discussions had continued for about six months before ultimately collapsing.

Influencers raise concerns about control

Concerns about autonomy within FaZe Clan have surfaced publicly in recent months. PlaqueBoyMax, another FaZe influencer who left the organization earlier this year, addressed the issue during a livestream, according to Bloomberg. “We have no control,” he said. “There was no control, and it’s like we’re puppets. At least that’s what it felt like.”

Kalish, a cofounder of DraftKings, told Bloomberg he has invested about $10 million into the talent group over the past 18 months. He launched HardScope with the goal of helping creators build long-term media careers beyond traditional esports contracts.

What is FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan was founded in 2010 as a group of friends posting Call of Duty gameplay videos on YouTube. Originally known as FaZe Sniping, the group quickly gained popularity for its trick-shot videos, according to USA Today.

The organization later expanded into competitive esports and lifestyle content. Members began producing vlog-style videos and livestreams, often while living together, helping FaZe build a massive online following. Its esports teams went on to compete globally, including a major win at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, where FaZe players earned $3 million.

As the brand grew, FaZe secured partnerships with major companies such as the NFL, Nissan and Champion. In 2021, it became the first esports organization to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Despite its success, FaZe Clan has faced repeated controversies and financial challenges. USA Today noted that in 2021, the company fired one member and suspended others over their involvement in a cryptocurrency scam.

By 2023, FaZe had laid off roughly 20 percent of its workforce and replaced its chief executive. Bloomberg reported that after going public in 2022 with expectations of a $1 billion valuation, the company later fell to penny-stock status as concerns grew about its sponsorship-based business model.

Later that year, esports company GameSquare Holdings acquired FaZe’s parent company for $17 million. FaZe’s esports operations remain under GameSquare, while creator-focused initiatives have continued to evolve.