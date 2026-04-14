FBI’s post on Indian student Mayushi Bhagat who went missing in 2019 makes internet ask ‘Why now’

A tweet shared by the FBI about Mayushi Bhagat has sparked debate and confusion among social media users. Many asked why the agency was posting about the Indian student missing since 2019 without any update in her case.

Indian student Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City. (FBI)

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“The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. She was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her Jersey City, NJ apartment,” the agency wrote.

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A missing person’s notice released by the FBI says that Mayushi Vikas Bhagat, born in India, was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019. She was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FBI, “She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She was attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City, and was in the United States on an F1 Student Visa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FBI, “She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She was attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City, and was in the United States on an F1 Student Visa.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The agency further said, “Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. She has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency further said, “Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. She has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media has questions: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media has questions: {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “It's been 7 years since she is missing and y'all posted it 1hr ago?????????? Y'all don't even wanna find her t*.” Another added, “Remembering a lost person after 7 years. Is it actually a joke? I hope she is alive.”

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A third posted, “How come America is a superpower when it cannot find someone who has been missing since 2019?” A fourth commented, “It's been 7 years, and she is still missing. I hope she's alive both physically and mentally and will be found soon!!!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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