Fourth person dies amid Legionnaires’ outbreak in NYC: Here are key symptoms

A fourth person has died amid a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City, officials said Thursday, per AP. They also confirmed that some cooling towers that tested positive for the bacteria are located in city-run buildings. Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grow in warm water and spread through water systems in buildings. (Representative image)(Pexel)

The outbreak began in late July in Central Harlem and has infected dozens. As of Thursday, 17 people had been hospitalized, according to the health department.

The Legionella bacteria, which causes the disease, was found in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings. These included a city-run hospital and a sexual health clinic. Officials said 11 of the towers have been cleaned, and the last one is scheduled for cleaning by Friday.

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms

According to the CDC, symptoms include cough, fever, headache, muscle pain, and shortness of breath, usually appearing two to 14 days after exposure.

Dr. Michelle Morse, the city’s acting health commissioner, said new cases in Central Harlem are declining, which shows that the sources have been contained. She advised anyone in the area with flu-like symptoms to contact a doctor. For the first time, officials released the names of buildings linked to the outbreak. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Harlem Hospital is among them.

Cooling towers are at these locations:

BRP Companies, Lafayette Development LLC, 2239 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd

BVK, 215 West 125th Street

Commonwealth Local Development, 301 West 124th Street

CUNY City College Marshak Science Building, 181 Convent Avenue

Harlem Center Condo, 317 Lenox Avenue

NYC Economic Development Corporation, 40 West 137th Street

NYC Health Department Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic, 2238 Fifth Avenue

NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital, 506 Lenox Avenue

NY Hotel Trades Council Harlem Health Center, 133 Morningside Avenue

Wharton Properties, 100 West 125th Street (3 of 8 towers)

Officials said the cooling towers are separate from building plumbing, so the water supply is not impacted, according to an ABC7 news report. “Residents can continue to drink water, bathe, shower, cook and use their air conditioner,” the city officials said.