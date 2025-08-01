Andrologist shares 7 tips to protect your sexual health during rainy season: ‘Wash your intimate areas frequently’

The monsoon season may bring in a refreshing change, but the rainy season also creates perfect conditions for infections, particularly those that affect intimate health. Poor hygiene, high humidity, and wet clothes can raise the risk of vaginal infections, discomfort, and decreased libido. However, couples can enjoy the rainy romance while protecting their sexual well-being with mindful care. (Also read: Radiologist shares 5 common breast cancer signs most women overlook: ‘If it looks like an orange peel, get it checked’ ) Check out essential guidelines for maintaining sexual well-being during monsoon season. (Freepik)

Dr. Chirag Bhandari, men's health and andrology expert, founder, IASH (Institute of Andrology and sexual health), shared with HT Lifestyle 7 essential tips to take care of your sexual well-being throughout the rainy season:

1. Prioritise personal hygiene

The cornerstone of sexual health is good hygiene, which becomes even more critical during the monsoon season. Especially around the genitals, the moist and humid conditions can lead to the growth of bacteria and fungi.

It is advised to wash your intimate areas frequently with warm water and a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser after engaging in sexual activity. At the same time, your natural vaginal microbiome may be disturbed if you use harsh soaps or douching. For men, keeping the area around the groin and foreskin clean is just as crucial.

The monsoon season can affect mood and intimacy.(Freepik)

2. Wear breathable, dry clothing

Because of sweat and wet clothing, the monsoon frequently results in extended periods of dampness. Avoid spending too much time in wet clothing, particularly after working out or after getting caught in the rain. Choose loose, cotton underwear that allows airflow and minimises moisture buildup. Wearing tight or synthetic clothing increases the risk of fungal infections like candidiasis (yeast infections).

3. Practice safe and comfortable sex

Due to a cosy and romantic setting, rainy weather may make you feel more intimate, but be careful about your safety. To avoid sexually transmitted infections (STIs), always wear condoms. Stop having sex and see a doctor if one partner is uncomfortable, has an unusual discharge, or is itching. Additionally, especially during a season when the risk of infections is higher, make sure both partners feel secure and at ease with the sexual behaviours they have chosen.

4. Keep your body hydrated

Maintaining proper hydration promotes vaginal health and detoxification in addition to quenching thirst. Maintaining ideal pH levels and eliminating toxins from the body are two benefits of drinking enough water. On the other hand, dehydration can cause dryness and irritation, which can make intimacy uncomfortable. To boost hydration, you can also include herbal teas and water-rich fruits like watermelon or cucumber.

5. Eat balanced, immune-boosting diet

Your diet has a big impact on your sexual and overall health. Make an effort to eat foods high in nutrients that promote hormonal balance and immune function. Add leafy greens for antioxidants, libido-boosting foods like bananas, dark chocolate, and nuts, and probiotics like yoghurt to support healthy vaginal flora. Steer clear of highly processed or sugary foods as they can feed harmful bacteria and fungi.

Prioritising hygiene, hydration, and nutritious foods can enhance well-being.(Unsplash)

6. Support your mood and libido

The monsoon season's overcast skies and reduced sunlight can have an impact on your mood, energy levels, and even libido. Intimacy may also be impacted by decreased physical activity and disturbed routines. Exercise frequently, spend time with your partner, and look into activities that strengthen emotional ties to combat this. Vitamin D-rich foods and even a small amount of natural sunlight can improve your mood.

7. Don't ignore warning signs

Avoid self-medicating or delaying treatment if you have ongoing symptoms such as itching, discomfort, unusual discharge, or pain during urination or sexual activity. These might indicate UTIs, bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, or other monsoon-related illnesses. A quicker recovery and the prevention of complications are guaranteed by early medical consultation.

"Your personal life doesn't have to suffer during the monsoon. You can fully enjoy the weather and your relationship with a little extra attention, open communication, and a hygiene-first mentality. Keep in mind that managing your sexual health throughout the season is about encouraging comfort, confidence, and connection rather than just avoiding infections," concludes Dr. Chirag.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.