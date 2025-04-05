Despite rainy weather, many areas of Pune city record higher pollution levels

Despite the cloudy and rainy weather being experienced across Pune city for the last two to three days, many areas have recorded an increase in air pollution. On Friday, April 4, Pune recorded moderate category air quality with an air quality index (AQI) of 140. At least five areas in the city recorded an AQI of above 100, whereas Katraj Dairy and Karve Nagar recorded the highest AQI of 326 Friday afternoon which is higher than Delhi’s AQI recorded as 220. The real time air pollution data displayed on the Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System (AQEWS) – an advanced version of the SAFAR programme by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) – revealed that the AQI recorded in many areas of Pune stood at higher levels. At least five areas in the city recorded an AQI of above 100, whereas Katraj Dairy and Karve Nagar recorded the highest AQI of 326 Friday afternoon which is higher than Delhi’s AQI recorded as 220. (HT PHOTO)

For a long time, Pune city has recorded moderate category air quality with an AQI of 100 to 150 recorded since the beginning of the year mainly due to localised activities such as vehicle movement and traffic jams, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, and waste burning in the open among others. While the air quality was expected to improve with the occurrence of rainfall, the AQI actually rose from 128 on April 2 to 144 on April 3, dropping slightly to 140 on April 4. Among four metro cities where real time air pollution data is being displayed on the AQEWS, Pune recorded the second-highest AQI with Delhi recording the highest AQI of 220, Ahmedabad recording an AQI of 123, and Mumbai recording the lowest AQI of 70.

Sachin Ghude, head of the AQEWS project at IITM, said, “During the summer season, particularly in April and May, the ozone level increases in the atmosphere which then reflects onto the air quality. Rising ozone levels are closely linked to air pollution, as ozone forms from the interaction of pollutants and sunlight. Reducing emissions and promoting clean energy can help alleviate both ozone-related issues and air pollution.”

About the air pollution in Katraj and Karve Nagar, Ghude said, “Localised activities may have contributed to the rise in pollution level in these areas. Ground analysis is needed to check the actual cause of increase in air pollution in both areas.”

J S Salunkhe, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “The sudden rise in pollution levels, particularly in Katraj and Karve Nagar, needs to be examined further. For the last two days, the wind flow has increased in Pune, which may have caused dust particles to mix with the air resulting in a rise in pollution levels. Considering the overall scenario, three major sources have been identified for the increase in air pollution in Pune city namely poor road conditions, vehicle movement, and pollution due to RMC plants. Among these, we have initiated action against the RMC plants and proposed directions have been given to the plants that are not complying with pollution norms. Closure notices were also issued to some plants. About the other two sources, we recently had a discussion amongst board officials to initiate communication with the respective government departments to improve the traffic conditions by taking appropriate action. We will soon hold a meeting with the concerned department/s. The poor road conditions need to be improved and the local bodies are mainly responsible for this. We have instructed the concerned authorities accordingly.”

According to the pollutant analysis data by AQEWS- IITM, the level of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 has increased since April. The hourly observation revealed that P.M 2.5 level increased from 65.4 to 127.6 on April 3 which dropped to 84.1 on April 4 at around 12 pm. The PM 10 level was recorded at 166 on April 1 which reduced to 68.9 at around 3 pm on April 4. The ozone level was recorded as 46.6 on April 1 which dropped to 36.1 on April 4. All these pollutants are playing a crucial role in the rise in air pollution in Pune.