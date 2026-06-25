From Red Room to Oval Office: Kai Trump gives rare inside tour of White House

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has offered viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look inside the White House, taking them through its historic rooms, ornate gold decor and even revealing the famous button that summons the president's favourite Diet Coke.

Kai Trump is the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. (YouTube/Kai Trump)

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Kai, who was at the White House for preparations ahead of the UFC event marking America's 250th anniversary, shared the tour in a video, referring to the presidential residence as "my house" while walking viewers through its iconic spaces.

The tour began with the White House hallways lined with portraits of former presidents. Pointing at George Washington's portrait, Kai joked, "My best friend... we're real tight." She also recalled childhood memories of spending time inside the residence. "I used to play soccer in these halls," she said.

Kai then made her way to the second floor, showing the reception hall and the grand front entrance where visiting world leaders are officially welcomed. She explained that although the entrance is reserved for state arrivals, family members rarely use it. Nearby stood Donald Trump's podium, placed on a red carpet for official announcements.

Watch the video below:

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Historic rooms and famous statues

{{^usCountry}} Stepping into the White House courtyard, Kai pointed out statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, jokingly referring to them as close friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stepping into the White House courtyard, Kai pointed out statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, jokingly referring to them as close friends. {{/usCountry}}

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"What a chiller," she said, pointing at Hamilton before introducing Franklin as "our old boy, Benji."

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The video also featured the famous Red Room and Blue Room, both named after their distinctive colour schemes.

Inside the Oval Office

One of the highlights of the tour was the Oval Office, where Kai showed the extensive gold detailing added during Donald Trump's presidency. "He loves gold, it's like the favourite thing on the planet... he added gold everywhere," she said, pointing towards the ceiling.

She also showcased several personal touches inside the office, including Trump's collection of Sharpie markers, gold tray, gold coasters and the much-talked-about button on the Resolute Desk that is used to request a Diet Coke.

The video concluded with glimpses of preparations for the UFC event, with Tiffany Trump briefly appearing to greet viewers on camera.

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