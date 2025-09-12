Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth are engaged: A look at their relationship timeline

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are getting married! The 29-year-old confirmed her engagement to the Hunger Games star in an Instagram post Friday. Their relationship kicked off after the Australian actor parted ways with his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, in 2019. Gabriella Brooks announces engagement to Liam Hemsworth. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship timeline.(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Gabriella Brooks announces engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Gabriella Brooks announced her engagement to Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post featuring a carousel of romantic photos. In one of them, Brooks had her arms wrapped around Hemsworth, while the actor sported a casual smile. At the same time, the Unremarkable star showed off her precious engagement ring.

Gabriella Brooks captioned the post with a heart emoji. As Brooks and Hemsworth are set to tie the knot, here is a look at the couple’s relationship timeline.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ relationship timeline

2019: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were first spotted together at a brunch with Liam’s parents in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, in December 2019. This was only months after Hemsworth separated from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, as per Cosmopolitan.

2020: People magazine learned from an insider that Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks “spent a lot of time in Australia together” in January, the same month the actor finalized his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

2021: Hemsworth made his relationship with Brooks official on Instagram. After the couple attended the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney, the Cut Bank star posted a photo of himself, Brooks, and his brother, Chris Hemsworth. They were joined by Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

2022: On Hemsworth’s 32nd birthday, Brooks teased the internet with a shirtless photo of the actor on her Instagram Story. Later that year, the couple turned heads at the Sydney premiere of Poker Face.

FAQs:

Gabriella Brooks worked on which movie alongside Harrison Webb?

Gabriella Brooks worked on Unremarkable (2018) alongside Harrison Webb.

Which university did Gabriella Brooks attend?

Gabriella Brooks attended Sydney University.

When did Liam Hemsworth marry Miley Cyrus?

Liam Hemsworth tied the knot with Miley Cyrus on 23 December 2018.

When was Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ divorce finalized?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce was finalized on January 28, 2020.