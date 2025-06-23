Reddit calls Miley Cyrus 'rude' for ignoring fans at album signing event: 'Treating them like they aren't humans'

Singer Miley Cyrus recently held a fan signing event at Rough Trade in London for the vinyl release of one of her tracks, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, from her latest album Something Beautiful. She was joined by British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also features on the track. However, Miley’s behaviour towards her fans has drawn criticism from internet users. Fans irked by Miley Cyrus' behaviour towards fans at album signing event.

Miley Cyrus busy talking to Naomi Campbell at fan signing event

A video from the event has surfaced online, showing Miley and Naomi sitting together and engaged in conversation. What irked internet users was that Miley appeared to pay little attention to her fans while signing albums, and seemed to ignore them even during photo opportunities.

Internet criticises Miley Cyrus' behaviour

One internet user wrote, “Too much self-absorption and Main Character Syndrome.” Another commented, “Yeah... that’s not a good look. Shame on Miley. She looks so disinterested, and I mean I’m sure artists dislike doing stuff like this because it’s work, but your fans are the ones who put you in this position to even be recording and signing albums.” Another comment read, “Wow! That’s so inconsiderate and rude, in my opinion.” One person wrote, “Good visuals for classism. Treating fans like they aren’t even human.” Another added, “They bought her album and her behaviour towards them is so inconsiderate and dismissive. I wonder if they also paid for the signing/photo op too.” Another wrote, “Absolutely shocking behaviour.”

Miley also took to Instagram to share photos with Naomi from the event, writing, “@naomi thank you for celebrating the Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favourite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever. Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now.”

Released on 30 May 2025, Something Beautiful marks Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, co-produced with Shawn Everett. It’s a multi-genre blend combining pop, rock, soul, disco, funk, and experimental sounds. The album features collaborations with Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard, adding dramatic flair across its cinematic 13 tracks.