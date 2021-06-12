Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Liam Hemsworth, model Gabriella Brooks make relationship Instagram official. See pics
hollywood

ANI
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:52 PM IST

Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks took their relationship to the next level by making their first appearance as a couple at the Gold Dinner 2021, held at Sydney Airport in Australia.

Liam shared a photo of himself, Gabriella, his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote in the caption.

He added, "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."


The group could be seen dressed to the nines with the Hemsworth brothers donning suits while Elsa Pataky wore a bejeweled white dress, and Gabriella and Luciana wore stunning black dresses.

The post may come as a surprise to many fans of the stars, who've kept their relationship very private over the years.


As per People magazine, in May, Liam appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Gabriella' friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.

The Hunger Games star photobombed his girlfriend as they were photographed with a group of friends.

Liam and Gabriella were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

Since then, the two have been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in their home country, enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America, and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last summer, they were photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse, walking barefoot as they headed toward their destination.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source told People magazine of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were "getting serious".

Liam earlier dated singer Miley Cyrus on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018. The two called it quits in 2020.


