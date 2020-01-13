e-paper
Liam Hemsworth moves on from Miley Cyrus, is spotted kissing model Gabriella Brooks

Actor Liam Hemsworth was spotted kissing model Gabriella Brooks, weeks after finalising his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

hollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:45 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage
Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage
         

After his divorce settlement with singer-actress Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has moved on, and confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks. Liam, 30, was spotted kissing the Australian model, 23, on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia earlier this month. The photographs of the intimate moment were published by New Idea magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After spending New Year's Eve together, Liam and Gabriella were photographed as they kissed and cuddled at the beach, and soaked up the sunshine together. Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay over a family lunch in December.

 

 

 

According to a source to US Weekly, Gabriella is popular with Liam's family. "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," said the source. It is unclear how Liam and Gabriella met, and when did they start dating.

The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. They reached divorce settlement in December. "It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source had told eonline.com.

"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives," added the source.

