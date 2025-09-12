iPhone 17 pre-order begins: Key details here for Apple's latest launch

The wait is finally over. Apple kicked off the pre-orders for its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup across the United States on Friday, September 12. This allows fans to book the latest range of smartphones well in advance. Pre-booking for iPhone 17 kickstarts across the United States.

Apple's latest launch includes the all-new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. An interesting addition this time is the iPhone Air, which has replaced the iPhone Plus model.

In addition to major upgrades in terms of camera quality, performance, and battery life, Apple has also utilized Ceramic Shield 2 in new devices, USA Today reported.

iPhone 17 lineup: Pre-order details in US

Pre-orders for all the latest Apple smartphones - iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - began at 8 AM ET on Friday, September 12.

Those who miss out on the pre-order deals will have to wait until next Friday, September 19, when the new Apple products will be made available.

iPhone 17 lineup: How to pre-order?

Fans can pre-book the smartphones by following a few simple steps on Apple's official website or using the Apple Store app. While pre-ordering the iPhone 17, make sure that you enter all details correctly.

Also Read: Apple Watch to get these new features with watchOS 26 update on September 15

iPhone 17 lineup: Prices

iPhone 17: This time, the iPhone 17's base variant starts at 256 GB of storage. It means that there is no 128GB variant, which was earlier available in the iPhone 16 device. The iPhone 17 256GB variant is available for $799, while you need to pay $999 for the 512GB storage handset.

iPhone Air: It starts at $999 for the 256GB variant and goes up to $1,199 for 512GB and $1,399 for 1TB.

iPhone 17 Pro: Those looking forward to buying the iPhone 17 Pro will have to pay $1,099 for the 256GB variant, $1,299 for the 512GB, and $1,499 for the 1TB model.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max monthly EMI to cost more than new Apple AirPods

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The top-tier handset from the tech giant is being made available for $1,199 for the 256GB variant, $1,399 for 512GB, $1,599 for 1TB, and $1,999 for the 2TB model.

FAQs:

When will the iPhone 17 lineup be available for purchase in the US?

It comes out on September 19.

Has pre-booking started for iPhone 17?

Yes, it started at 8 AM ET in the US on Friday, September 12.

Where to pre-order iPhone 17?

You can pre-book the smartphone on the Apple website and Apple Store app.