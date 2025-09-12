Apple’s new hidden iPhone 17 spyware feature took five years to build

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 line up is here in its full glory, along with the brand new iPhone Air. Your new iPhone 17 will arrive with something new beneath the surface: a security feature called Memory Integrity Enforcement or MIE. Although this didn’t make it into the keynote announcements, Apple quietly shared details in a research report.. The company claims MIE aims to strengthen the phone’s privacy by making it much harder for spyware to take hold. This feature is built into every iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, impacting both the hardware and software. iPhone 17 India pre-booking starts: Croma opens pre-booking for Apple’s iPhone 17 series and new accessories across 574 stores and online.

MIE acts like a digital gatekeeper, controlling which code can run in the most sensitive parts of the device’s memory. According to Apple, this will cut off the most common way attackers launch spyware, forcing them to try more expensive, complicated methods. Recent years have seen a growth in zero-day attacks and spyware campaigns that target memory safety weaknesses. Apple says this is the “most significant upgrade to memory safety in the history of consumer operating systems.”

Testing involved both lab scenarios and real-world attack methods. MIE, Apple says, will not noticeably drain your battery or slow down device performance - two areas where users are unlikely to accept compromises.

Apple’s five-year effort

The effort to build MIE took five years, according to Apple’s security report. The system checks code before it runs, guarding areas such as the kernel that have been favourite targets for spyware. Apple’s engineers challenged the new system with the kinds of exploits that have succeeded in the past and claim the improvements disrupt “many of the most effective exploitation techniques from the last 25 years.” It won’t block every hack, but the company believes it will drive up the cost and complexity of targeting iPhones.

Every iPhone 17 and iPhone Air leaves the factory with MIE active. Apple is betting this invisible layer will be more effective than previous upgrades and push attackers to look elsewhere without the user needing to take any action. While all the technical details are in Apple’s published report, the message from the company is straightforward: iPhone users are about to get more serious protection, and attackers will need new tricks to keep up.