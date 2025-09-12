Apple Watch to get these new features with watchOS 26 update on September 15

Apple is preparing to release watchOS 26 on Monday, September 15. Developers and public beta testers already have access to the release candidate, and if no last-minute issues appear, this version will roll out to all users next week. The update will bring several new features, including Sleep Score and Hypertension Notifications, which will be available on multiple Apple Watch models rather than being limited to the latest devices. Here are the detailed features you’ll get soon in your Apple Watch. Apple will release watchOS 26 on Monday, bringing new watch faces, health and fitness features.(Apple)

Liquid Glass Design

watchOS 26 introduces a new interface called Liquid Glass. It refines interactions across the system, including Smart Stack, Control Centre, navigation, and in-app controls. The design adapts in real time to monitor content while keeping the layout familiar.

watchOS 26: Health Monitoring Updates

Hypertension Notifications: This update will monitor signs of high blood pressure over the last 30 days. The feature is likely to target users 22 or older, or without a prior hypertension diagnosis and not pregnant. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and later models.

Sleep Score: It will help users to calculate their nightly sleep quality based on factors such as duration, consistency and interruptions. Users will also be able to view their score in the Sleep app, Smart Stack, or as a watch face complication.

Fitness Enhancements

Workout Buddy: This application will offer real-time personalised insights. It analyses fitness history and generates motivational cues during workouts, covering milestones and summaries. Users can choose from three voices developed with Apple Fitness+ trainers. Data is processed securely on the device and the Private Cloud Compute.

Smart Stack and Messages

Smart Stack uses improved prediction to suggest useful actions, such as starting Backtrack in remote locations. Widgets are configurable for quick access to essential tools, including home accessories.

Messages now feature live translation for incoming texts, including group messages, and can automatically send responses in your preferred language. Smart actions and improved Smart Replies generate context-based suggestions during conversations. These features require Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.

watchOS 26 Update: Watch Faces and Media

New watch faces include Exactograph for precise timekeeping, Flow with Liquid Glass numerals, Waypoint compass for saved locations (Ultra only), Hermès Faubourg Party animations (Hermès models), and enhanced Photos faces that shuffle featured images. A redesigned watch face gallery organises options into collections.

The Workout app features a streamlined layout for metrics, media integration, and personalised playlists. The Notes app now works on the wrist, letting users create, edit, and pin notes.

Additional Features

Wrist Flick allows one-handed gestures to dismiss notifications, mute calls, or return to the watch face (Series 9 and Ultra 2). Over 20 watch faces and certain apps support a 1Hz display for always-on seconds (Series 10). The system can adjust notification and call volumes based on ambient noise. The Phone app adds Hold Assist and Call Screening to manage calls more efficiently.

watchOS 26 will launch alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26, with the rollout expected at 10:00 a.m. PT (10:30 PM IST) on Monday.