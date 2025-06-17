Miley Cyrus reveals why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania: Liam Hemsworth is involved

Did you know it was originally Miley Cyrus, and not Selena Gomez, who was to voice the character of Mavis Dracula, the one and only beloved daughter of the gentle giant Count Dracula in the cult hit animated franchise, Hotel Transylvania (2012)? Miley Cyrus revisits being fired from Hotel Transylvania: There's a Liam Hemsworth connection to the whole thing!(Photos: X)

Well you do, now. But did you know that the Flowers hitmaker, was fired from the gig?

During her June 10 appearance on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast, Miley went into detail on what exactly happened — and though her then-beau Liam Hemsworth was in no way part of the film, the anecdote is essentially in a way, about him.

"I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a penis cake for his birthday and I got fired. I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania, and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate, adult joke, " revealed Miley.

At this point in the anecdote, Miley, now 32, began to differentiate between being an 18-year old young adult, but not really a child — her primary point being that she should have been made to take her own decisions in her personal life, sans the public pressure that came with being a star kid. "I was 18-so yes, I was fine to work in a kids movie but I'm not a kid."

And the thing is, it was all a silly little prank, the kind of things every other girl her age was doing and not losing gigs over! Miley explained, "What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired from a penis cake, was that they sell penis cakes like for all bachelorettes. Like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get penis cakes, it’s not that big of a deal. I thought you know this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke, this is silly. And you can do this for all bachelorette parties, they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff".

Reflecting on the private-professional divide when it comes to being a public figure, she added, "To be fired you know for regular things that girls my age-they go to bachelorette parties, and they go to Magic Mike shows. But if I was at that time, you know, I wasn't someone that was appropriate for kids, even though that was in my personal life."

So does she think today's up and coming kids and young adult public figures have it any easier?

"I don't know if we put our Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to, our teen stars. But I think that still movies can have consequences for their lead actor or actress doing things that don’t align with the audience that the movie is made for, " she said.

After Miley was dropped from Hotel Transylvania, the role went to Selena, who without a doubt made Mavis entirely her own!