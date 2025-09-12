Chinese woman contrasts food delivery life in Australia and China: ‘Less money, more freedom’

A Chinese woman from Guangzhou has shared her unique experience of working as a food delivery rider in Melbourne. In a video posted on Instagram, the woman, named Leslie, documented her early days of adjusting to food delivery in Australia, a job she took up just three weeks after moving there. A Chinese rider shared how food delivery in China was intense but in Australia she faced fewer orders, more freedom and a calmer lifestyle.(Instagram/lessykong)

A relaxed contrast with China

In the video, Leslie is heard saying, “Hi, everyone. This is Leslie from China. I am going to deliver food today. Uber Eats. I moved to Melbourne three weeks ago, and somehow I am already a food delivery rider. In China, food delivery is intense. You need at least an e-bike. The orders never stop. And if you are late, the app can even deduct your money. But here in Australia, totally different. You can even do it on foot. I was late a few times and still got paid the same. Way more relaxed than in China.”

She added that the slower pace came with less money overall, but it was accompanied by much less stress. Leslie explained how she initially completed her first few orders on foot and by tram, before getting herself a bike. “The first day was brutal. So many steep slopes, and I did not know all the traffic rules. But by the second day, I felt way more confident, smoother on the bike, and I actually started enjoying it. It is good exercise, and kind of addictive when an order pops up. The funny thing is, here I wait ages just to get one order, while in China, it is the opposite. Too many orders and constant pressure. It is crazy how the same job feels like two different worlds depending on the country. Which one would you prefer? More money but high stress, or less money but way more freedom?”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions

The video, captioned “Food delivery in Australia vs China…”, has so far attracted over 92k views and sparked varied reactions.

One viewer wrote, “Less money but less stress, that is how much countries work around the world.” Another commented, “I am loving your stories.” A user found the comparison eye-opening, saying, “How very interesting. I would definitely prefer the less money less stress option.”

Many also praised Leslie for sharing her experiences. One said, “Thanks for your fascinating posts about China and now Australia. Please stay safe while riding your bike.” Another added, “Awesome job. I am visiting Mexico right now and they also use bikes majority of the time.”

Others expressed personal admiration. A user remarked, “Leslie you are amazing and a real go-get person. I have been following you since China. You are in my country now and I feel great that you are here. Credit to you dear, take care on the road.”