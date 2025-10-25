German vlogger shares his first experience of taking yellow taxi in New York City: 'Feels like movie'

A German traveller recently shared his first experience of taking a yellow taxi in New York City. The traveller, who goes by the username Ken Abroad on Instagram, posted a video capturing his journey through the city streets. A German vlogger posted his first NYC yellow taxi ride video.(Instagram/ken_abroad)

In the video, Ken is heard saying, “My first time taking a yellow taxi in New York. I heard taxi prices here are very expensive. Let’s see how much I have to pay.” He greets the driver politely, adding, “Hello, good afternoon. I’m going to Times Square, please.”

Feeling like a movie scene

As the cab moves through traffic, Ken observes the familiar details seen in films. “And yeah, I do feel a bit like in a movie, like with the plastic separation here. I saw that in movies before. I think that’s very typical in New York,” he says. He also points out the screen displaying advertisements and fare details. “Currently it’s $11.25, so you can always check how much you have to pay. Traffic here seems to be busy. Look at that. And a lot of yellow taxis here. Exactly how I would have imagined that.”

He reflects on his childhood fascination, adding, “I remember when I watched movies as a kid, the streets in New York were always full with yellow taxis. It’s so cool to see so many world-famous places for the first time with your own eyes.”

The fare and tipping moment

Towards the end of the ride, Ken checks the fare displayed on the taxi screen. “Your trip is $20.35. And then he was asking for a tip. I’m going to give you a 30% tip, okay? Have a good day, sir,” he says, concluding that the ride lasted about 15 minutes.

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions

The clip, captioned “Are taxis fair in New York City, USA?”, sparked lively reactions online. One user commented, “Tipping for a taxi 30% is wild,” while another questioned, “Is the tip mandatory?” A third user suggested, “Don’t take taxis, they’re way too expensive. Subway is the way to go.” Others compared prices globally, with one noting, “Taxi prices in Singapore are expensive too,” and another remarking, “What is this tipping culture?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)