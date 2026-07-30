Giant 'participation trophy' mocking Trump in NYC goes viral: Here's why

A giant gold "participation trophy" mocking President Donald Trump over the ongoing Iran conflict has gone viral after appearing in New York City's Foley Square, marking the latest satirical installation by anonymous art collective Secret Handshake.

People take pictures of the 'Iran War Participation Trophy' at Foley Square on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to The Mirror US, the 10-foot-tall trophy was unveiled on Wednesday in lower Manhattan. The group said the installation was meant to criticize Trump's handling of the Iran war while inviting members of the public to take part in the display.

The trophy previously appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC, before being brought to New York.

Why was the trophy installed?

In a statement, Secret Handshake described the installation as "the largest ever awarded to a sitting president" and said it was "an attempt to de-escalate the conflict through positive reinforcement."

A plaque attached to the trophy sarcastically explained the award, reading: “We hereby award President Donald J Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran War. While some concern themselves with military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate regardless of the final score.”

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{{^usCountry}} The statement continued: "As recipient of this prestigious award, President Trump joins the ranks of children everywhere who receive recognition for simply showing up. We join you in celebrating this remarkable achievement." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement continued: "As recipient of this prestigious award, President Trump joins the ranks of children everywhere who receive recognition for simply showing up. We join you in celebrating this remarkable achievement." {{/usCountry}}

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Secret Handshake also encouraged New Yorkers to add their own "participation trophies," ribbons and awards around the monument.

Why was Foley Square chosen?

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The collective said it intentionally installed the artwork in Foley Square, a location about a block from the courthouse where Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money case involving payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and is appealing the conviction.

The group said it hoped the installation would continue to grow as members of the public contributed their own symbolic awards throughout the week.

White House response to similar installation

When the trophy was previously displayed on the National Mall, the White House dismissed the artwork.

"These untalented 'artists' should stick to their ugly 'art' and refrain from weighing in on foreign policy," a White House spokesperson said at the time.

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Secret Handshake has staged several satirical public art installations targeting the Trump administration this year. In March, the collective unveiled a sculpture depicting Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands.

It also installed a golden toilet sculpture near the Lincoln Memorial, taking aim at the White House renovations.

The New York installation comes as tensions surrounding the Iran conflict continue to escalate. On Wednesday, Trump vowed a forceful US response after reported Iranian strikes targeting American bases in Jordan.