Glen Hansard cause of death: What happened to Oscar-winning songwriter? All we know about motorcycle crash in Dublin

Oscar-winning Irish artist Glen Hansard has tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in Dublin. Hansard, 56, was the lead singer of the rock band The Frames and also appeared in the film The Commitments.

Oscar-winning Irish artist Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle accident in Dublin at the age of 56. (AP Photo/Steve C Mitchell)

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In 2008, he received an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Falling Slowly, a piece he composed for the independent film Once.

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Glen Hansard dies at 56: All on police probe

{{^usCountry}} Authorities are seeking witnesses in relation to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Lower Road in Lucan, located to the west of Dublin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities are seeking witnesses in relation to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Lower Road in Lucan, located to the west of Dublin. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident was reported to emergency services just before 04:30 local time.

Hansard was born in Dublin in 1970 and performed as a busker on its streets before securing the role of Outspan Foster in The Commitments.

He was also part of the rock duo The Swell Season and released solo albums, including Didn't He Ramble, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.

He was the father of a three-year-old son with his partner Maire Saaritsa.

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Glen Hansard dead: Tributes poured in

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated in a post on social media that he “deeply saddened” by the demise of Hansard who was “a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years”.

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Former President Michael D. Higgins expressed his condolences, characterizing Hansard as “a troubadour whose gift for storytelling brought so much joy to audiences across the world”.

“From his early days busking on Dublin’s streets through to his work with The Frames, the Swell Season with Markéta Irglová, and on to his very successful solo career, Glen captured the attention of all who listened and rightly developed a loyal following all across the world,” Higgins said.

Taking to Instagram, former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy said, “It’s with the heaviest of hearts I post a few words about Glen Hansard who has died. I’ve been a fan, an admirer and thanks to multiple chats on TV and radio, an interviewer of this extraordinarily talented singer and storyteller.”

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“Apart from his talent as an artist, he also cared. He cared about the homeless and he cared about Ireland. The Oscar, the achievements and the humanity were all part of a life well lived,” Tubridy said.

“Condolences to Glen’s family and his legion of fans. We have lost one of the greats. May he rest in peace.”