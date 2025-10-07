Gold price crosses $4,000 for the first time in history, experts issue warning over possible ‘uptrend exhaustion’

Gold prices hit a historic milestone on Tuesday, reaching $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever. According to CNBC, gold futures were last trading at $4,005.80 per ounce, marking a more than 50% increase this year. Gold prices reach $4,000 per ounce.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

The surge comes as investors seek a safe haven from geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, and stubborn inflation. US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and criticism of the Federal Reserve have added to volatility, shaking confidence in traditional markets.

Central banks and investors turn to gold

CNBC reported that both central banks and retail investors have been buying gold at a strong pace. Governments are hedging against US sanctions, while consumers are trying to protect their wealth from inflation. The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts have made bonds less attractive, pushing more money toward gold.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, advised on Tuesday that investors should put “something like 15% of your portfolio in gold.” He added that debt instruments are “not an effective store of wealth,” and called gold “the one asset that does very well when the typical parts of your portfolio go down.”

Bank of America, however, warned investors this week that the rally could slow. The bank noted signs of “uptrend exhaustion,” predicting “a consolidation or correction” later this year.

Echoes of the past and global turmoil

The New York Times pointed out that this is gold’s best year since 1979, when prices more than doubled amid high inflation, a falling dollar, and geopolitical crises. Analysts say today’s rally is similarly fueled by investors moving away from US assets during political upheaval, including the recent government shutdown.

Other traditional safe havens like the dollar, US bonds, the yen, and the euro have weakened. Political developments in Japan and France have also unsettled markets, further boosting gold’s appeal.

Ryan McIntyre of Sprott told The New York Times that the rally is driven by “geopolitical, economic” uncertainty and shifting interest rate expectations. He added, “It is really becoming more of a strategic reserve asset, both for sovereign nations as well as institutions. People are using it as a diversifier.”

Gold-backed exchange traded funds purchased over 100 metric tons of gold in September, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts now forecast that prices could reach $4,900 per ounce by the end of next year.

FAQs:

1. Why did gold prices reach $4,000 an ounce?

Gold prices hit $4,000 due to global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, inflation fears, and investors moving away from traditional assets like bonds and the US dollar.

2. Is it a good time to invest in gold now?

Some experts, like Ray Dalio, suggest allocating part of your portfolio to gold as a safe haven. However, analysts at Bank of America have warned about possible “uptrend exhaustion,” so investors should proceed cautiously.

3. How high could gold prices go in the future?

According to Goldman Sachs, gold prices could rise to $4,900 per ounce by the end of next year if current trends continue.