US adds $250 Visa Integrity Fee: Why travel will cost more for Canadians now

Canadian travelers heading to the United States may see an additional charge under the “One Big Beautiful Act,” a new visa rule that took effect on October 1. The change adds a $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' to non-immigrant visa applications, on top of the usual $185 charge. US adds $250 Visa Integrity Fee: Why travel will cost more for many Canadians from October 2025(Unsplash)

New $250 visa integrity fee introduced

Most Canadian citizens who cross the border for short visits, business, leisure, or transit will not be affected. But permanent residents of Canada, students, workers, and families applying for certain U.S. visas will have to pay the added fee. For a family of four, the combined cost can climb past CA$2,400 before flights or lodging are even booked.

The measure comes under President Donald Trump’s domestic legislation, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” According to the bill, the fee is aimed at discouraging visa overstays and ensuring travelers comply with the border rules. Refunds may also be available to travelers who depart on time. But starting in 2026, the fee will increase each year, depending on inflation.

Global Affairs Canada responds

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of the new charge. Thida Ith, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told Newsweek that in most circumstances, Canadian citizens do not require visitor, business, transit, or other visas to enter the United States from Canada, “but there are some exceptions.”

She added that visa fees are set by each country and may change without advance notice. TheGovernment of Canada’s travel advisory page for the US was last updated on October 1, 2025. It does not mention the Visa Integrity fee. Travelers are encouraged to check US government sources for current visa requirements before applying.

Critics warn of higher barriers for families

Speaking to Newsweek, Xiao Wang, CEO of Boundless Immigration, states that the extra costs could backfire. While policymakers have positioned the fee as a measure to strengthen oversight and prevent abuse, “the practical result is steeper barriers for families from certain parts of the world,” Wang said.

Stricter border procedures remain in place

Beyond fees, Canadians applying for visas should also expect stricter checks at the border. Electronic devices may be inspected. Biometric scans will also be done at most entry points. Travelers may also be asked to prove their ties to Canada if authorities require it.

For now, Canadians will have to budget for the extra $250 charge. Officials have also urged to consult the State Department or U.S. consulates before making plans. Those planning longer visits of more than 30 days must register their stay with the US authorities.

FAQs:

What is the US Visa Integrity Fee?

It is a new $250 charge added to certain U.S. non-immigrant visa applications, effective October 1, 2025.

Do Canadian citizens need to pay the fee?

Most citizens making short visits do not require a visa, but permanent residents and others applying for specific work, study, or family visas will be affected.

How much does a visa now cost?

With the new fee, total application costs jump from $185 to $435 per person.

Why did the US introduce this fee?

American officials say it is meant to discourage visa overstays and ensure compliance with travel rules.