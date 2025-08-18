‘Gonna take 10 years to build one wall’: US man calls Americans lazy as workers use machines to lift bricks

A video shared by a US-based TikTok user has sparked online debate over construction practices in America. The clip, originally posted by the user @mickystickey, shows his commentary layered over footage of workers building a wall. A TikTok video showing US workers using machines to lift bricks sparked debate.(TikTok/@mickystickey)

In the footage, a worker dressed in a neon yellow safety vest and helmet is seen laying blocks with the help of a suspended suction device. The camera later pans to another worker also relying on the machine to lift and position the bricks into place.

Commentary claims Americans are becoming 'lazy'

The TikTok user provided his own commentary on the clip. He can be heard saying, "Hey y'all, look how lazy we are in America. Now they got all the illegals out, you got regular Americans doing construction work. And we're so damn lazy we can't even pick up the bricks ourselves. They really got these suction machines to move the bricks around. It's gonna take them 10 years just to build one wall. And look, all the employees are using these machines."

He captioned the video, "We are lazy in America."

Reddit reactions fuel wider discussion

The video was later reshared on Reddit under the caption: “When they finish building the damn wall, China will have built an entire city.”

The repost has since attracted more than 3,500 comments, reflecting a range of views from users.

One commenter remarked, "This isn’t laziness, it’s efficiency. Machines exist to reduce injury and improve output." Another argued, "The guy calling it lazy clearly hasn’t lifted bricks for eight hours straight. This tech is about protecting workers’ health."

Some, however, agreed with the TikTok creator, with one saying, "America is definitely becoming softer. Hard labour builds character, and relying on machines for every little thing shows how far we’ve slipped." Another person added, "It’s going to take forever to finish projects this way, the machines seem slower than just doing it by hand."

Others defended the practice, with one user writing, "I’ve worked in construction for years. These devices actually speed up the process and prevent long-term back injuries. It’s not laziness, it’s progress." A different commenter noted, "This is exactly what technology is for. We don’t call farmers lazy for using tractors."