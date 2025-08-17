Influencer sobs on camera, goes viral for blaming ChatGPT for failed Puerto Rico trip

A Spanish influencer couple went viral for all the wrong reasons this week after they missed their flight to Puerto Rico because of a visa mix-up, which they blamed on ChatGPT. In a viral TikTok video, Mery Caldass filmed herself in tears inside an airport as her boyfriend, Alejandro Cid, consoled her, and she went on a sobbing rant against AI. In a viral TikTok video, Mery Caldass filmed herself in tears inside an airport as her boyfriend, Alejandro Cid, consoled her.(TikTok/merycaldass)

“Look, I always do a lot of research, but I asked ChatGPT and they said no,” she said in Spanish, referring to whether the couple needed a visa to visit Puerto Rico to watch artist Bad Bunny perform. She added that AI told them that they did not require a visa, but failed to warn that they do need an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) to go to Puerto Rico.

Unfortunately, the couple did not fact-check the AI answer. “I don’t trust that one anymore because sometimes I insult him. I call him a b*****d, you’re useless, but inform me well … that’s his revenge," she joked, claiming that the chatbot held a grudge against her.

Social media users, however, blamed the couple for not cross-checking the facts and depending only on AI.

"If you are going to take a transoceanic trip and you put all your advice in ChatGPT, little has happened to you," said one of them.

Another added, “But who trusts ChatGPT for those types of situations?”

Commenters defended ChatGPT, claiming that the couple may have asked if they needed a visa, which they didn’t, but they never asked about an ESTA.