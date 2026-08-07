Gracie greets her visitors with tail wags as she hopes to find a home

Watching Gracie, the canine, walk out of the shelter with the volunteer Jayme Aiden was like the perfect ending. But the video shared by the volunteer showed that the story took a heartbreaking twist. In the video, Jayme explained that Gracie was scheduled to be euthanized unless someone stepped forward to foster her. (Instagram | @jaymeaiden)

In the video, Jayme explained that Gracie was scheduled to be euthanized unless someone stepped forward to foster her. Without much thought, she decided to step in and take Gracie home, giving the shelter dog a second chance at life.

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Life after adoption Gracie's life changed after Jayme fostered her, hoping to prepare her for a forever home. She was suddenly living a life she had never known. She picked out her favourite toys at the pet store, rode home in a car filled with new supplies and slowly settled into her new surroundings.

However, Jayme soon realised that Gracie had missed out on many basic experiences. She did not know how to behave in a home. She chewed pillows, broke dishes and often played a little too roughly. Jayme understood that Gracie was not being difficult. She had simply never learned how to live in a family environment.

Jayme earned enough funds to send Gracie to a specialized training program because she was determined to give her the best possible chance.

Over time, Gracie learned new commands, became more confident and eventually graduated from the programme. The training transformed her behaviour and made her ready for adoption. Soon afterwards, a family came forward, hoping to give her a permanent home.