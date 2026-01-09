How an old email led to an American man and Japanese exchange student’s reunion after 48 years

A handwritten note left by a grandmother has led to a heartwarming reunion in Tokyo nearly five decades in the making. Meredith Dean recently shared the story of her father, Walter, an American from North Carolina who reconnected with his former Japanese exchange student, Kazuhiko, after 48 years. The long-lost friends were reunited after Walter discovered a forgotten email address tucked away in his late mother's belongings. Snippets from a reunion video between an American and a Japanese. (Instagram/@merenator)

“The sweetest story you’ll see on the internet today. After 48 years, my American dad (from North Carolina) reconnected in Tokyo with his Japanese foreign exchange student after 48 years,” Dean wrote on Instagram.

"The sweetest story you'll see on the internet today. After 48 years, my American dad (from North Carolina) reconnected in Tokyo with his Japanese foreign exchange student after 48 years," Dean wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Dad randomly found an old email address in some handwritten things my grandmother had left before she died. Right before my Dad (Walter) got on his flight to Japan, he decided to send an email to Kazuhiko to see if he would answer. He answered and Dad's best friend's wife (Nobuko) helped translate for them to meet for lunch on the trip."

“Moral of the story? It’s never too late to reconnect with old friends - even across the world,” she continued.

Dean posted a video of the reunion. It captures her dad hugging Kazuhiko while saying, “You look the same.” After exchanging a few words, they decide to go for lunch together.