Fire officer’s surprise reunion with college friend after 37 years at Mahakumbh melts hearts online. Watch

A heartwarming video of a fire officer’s unexpected reunion with his college classmate after 37 years at the Mahakumbh Mela has grabbed the internet's attention. The emotional meeting between Sanjeev Kumar Singh and Rashmi Gupta, both from the 1988 batch, has touched the hearts of millions. A fire officer unexpectedly met his college friend after 37 years at the Mahakumbh Mela.(Instagram/sanjeevksingh112)

Friends reunited after decades

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, a fire officer, and Rashmi Gupta, now a college professor in Lucknow, were unaware that destiny would bring them together at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral.

“This is my classmate, Rashmi. We were part of the 1988 batch, and after 37 years, I finally met her again here at the Maha Kumbh Mela. She now teaches at a college in Lucknow,” Sanjeev introduced his long-lost friend with a beaming smile.

Rashmi, equally overjoyed, shared her thoughts on the festival and the unexpected reunion. “I am loving my time here. Such a nice arrangement. Sanjeev really helped us. But during our college days, Sanjeev was an introvert and hardly used to talk. His personality is absolutely different now, and I am so happy to meet him,” she said warmly.

Nostalgic banter delights viewers

Adding a touch of humour, Sanjeev playfully recalled their college days. “Rashmi and her gang hardly used to speak to me during our college days,” he joked.

Rashmi burst into laughter when he continued, “But, I accept your jhoothi tareef now.”

Video garners millions of views

The video, shared on ’s official account, has amassed over 4.2 million views, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users.

One user commented, “Such a beautiful moment! True friendships never fade.” Another wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. Who knew they would meet again after so long?”

A third user shared, “Reunions like these remind us of how time flies but friendships remain.” Someone else joked, “Sanjeev was an introvert in college? Hard to believe after watching this video!”

Many viewers expressed their joy, with one saying, “This feels like a movie scene, so pure and wholesome.” Another remarked, “Mahakumbh not only connects people spiritually but also reunites old friends.”