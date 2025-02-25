Woman attempts ‘digital snan’ for husband, dunks phone in Ganga at Mahakumbh. Watch

A viral video shows a woman's bizarre attempt at giving her husband a digital snan or holy dip at the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj. The excited woman can be seen quickly making her way into the Sangam water holding a phone in her hand. A woman's peculiar method of giving her husband a digital holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela has gone viral.(Instagram/adityachauhan7338)

On the phone's screen is her husband who appears to be sitting comfortably in his bed. She smiles and shows the screen to the camera and bends down to dip the entire phone into the Ganga water.

She repeats the process a few times before pulling the phone out one last time and shaking off the excess water. Although the device appears unharmed by its unexpected swim, the scene glitches for a second before the video ends.

Watch the video here:

Social media shocked

The video, was shared by Shilpa Chauhan on Instagram and social media was shocked to see the woman's bizarre manner to display her devotion. "Tell him to change his clothes and dry his hair well otherwise it will be cold," joked one user.

"Saara Instagram bhi naha liya. Thank you. (Thanks for letting the entire Instagram take a holy dip.)," remarked another, while a third user said, "Common sense is not so common in India."

This comes days after a Prayagraj entrepreneur went viral for offering a ‘digital snan’ (holy dip) to people who could not travel to Mahakumbh. He collects photographs sent via WhatsApp, prints them and immerses them at the Sangam on behalf of devotees for ₹1,100 per person.

The Mahakumbh Mela is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering which is set to conclude on February 26. Over a crore devotees, on average, have been taking dips every day in the Triveni Sangam since January 26

