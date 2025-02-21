‘Digital snan’ for 1,100? Man dips photos at Mahakumbh, internet says ‘gajab topibaz'

As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 witnesses an estimated 550 million devotees taking a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, an unusual service has emerged for those unable to attend in person. A local entrepreneur is offering a ‘digital snan’ (holy dip) service, wherein he collects photographs sent via WhatsApp and immerses them at the Sangam on behalf of devotees. This symbolic ritual comes at a cost of ₹1,100 per individual. The Payagraj-based man collects photos via whatsapp. (YouTube )

A video of a man based in Prayagraj showcasing his unique business surfaced on social media. Not everyone seemed to like the idea, as many took to the comments section to voice their concern.

The video elicited a range of reactions from the internet. A user commented, “U r making mockery of your sanatan dharma, do u have any shame?”

One user quipped, "China have DeepSeek, so what we have DeepSnaan." Another commented, "Ram Naam Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake To Loot. Anth Kaal Pachhtayega Jab Praan Jayenge Chhoot," suggesting skepticism about the commercialization of religious practices. Many echoed similar sentiments, labelling the service as "Andhbhakti" (blind faith). A user added, “Gajab topibaz hai”

Earlier, another similar business idea gained widespread attention after industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a pamphlet about the service on social media, captioning it, “Salvation now available on WhatsApp.”

Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26. Over a crore devotees, on average, have been taking dips every day in the Triveni Sangam for the past 20 days from January 26 onwards, a trend never before witnessed in the history of the Kumbh Mela, according to claims made by the government.

The total number of bathers has exceeded 52.96 crore, surpassing the official estimate of 40 to 45 crore by 10%. Analysing daily footfall since the start of the Mahakumbh Mela reveals that, despite the stampede on Mauni Amavasya, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers. By 6 PM on Sunday, 1.36 crore pilgrims had taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam, with the influx showing no signs of slowing down.