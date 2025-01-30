Man sells datun worth 40,000 at Kumbh Mela, thanks girlfriend for success: ‘Uski bajah se itna paisa kama liya’

A simple yet sweet tale of how a man’s girlfriend motivated him to come to Mahakumbh to run a temporary business is winning people’s hearts. A datun (teeth-cleansing twig) seller, during a conversation about how much he is earning, opened up about how it was his partner who gave him the idea to come to the mela. A datun seller at Mahakumbh Mela broke into a sweet smile while speaking about his girlfriend. (Instagram/@adarshtiwari20244)

A video of the man, shared on Instagram, shows him sharing about his business and love with a huge smile on his face. Posted with just two words, “true relationship,” the video was labelled as “heartwarming” by many social media users.

The footage opens with a text inset, “True relationship. And men in love.” It shows a man in a blue jacket holding a bunch of plant twigs in his hand. The man says he came to the Mahakumbh Mela to sell datun and earned nearly ₹40,000 in five days. At this point, the interviewer asks him who helped him prepare for everything. The man breaks into a sweet smile and replies, “Mera girlfriend.”

He goes on to say how she told him that it is a product that doesn’t need investment, and he can take it for free to sell. He continues, “Uski ki bajah se hum itna paisa kama liye (I have earned so much because of her).”

Take a look at the video:

Social media is happy:

“Never ditch or cheat such a wonderful girlfriend," wrote an Instagram user. “True man. He didn’t even hesitate to give credit to his girlfriend for a second,” added another. A third posted, “The pride and happiness on his face. And, the voice when he mentioned his girlfriend.” A third commented, “Speaking the truth with so much innocence. You have reached the top of success on the path of life.”

Mahakumbh Mela, touted as the world's largest public gathering, started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. People from all walks of life, including ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis, and pilgrims, gather at this special event to take a dip in the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

What are your thoughts on this video of a seller? Did it warm your heart, too?