Indian billionaire lashes out at Laura Loomer for criticising Tulsi Gabbard over Bible Verse tweet

Sridhar Vembu, in a recent tweet, lashed out at American far-right activist Laura Loomer after she criticised Tulsi Gabbard over a Bible verse shared on X. This came after Loomer publicly celebrated the sudden resignation of the Director of National Intelligence.

How did it all start?

Indian billionaire Sridhar Vembu (L) and American far-right activist Laura Loomer (R). (Screengrab)

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The row began when Laura Loomer alleged that Gabbard was “pretending to be a Christian,” after the latter shared a Bible verse on X following her resignation.

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Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with bone cancer. Her final day in the position is expected to be June 30, 2026. She announced her decision to resign during a meeting at the White House.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tulsi is a lifelong Hindu. Yet nobody seems to know that. She should embrace it. This screenshot is from Tulsi Gabbard’s own YouTube channel,” Loomer continued, sharing a screenshot of Hindu rituals from Gabbard’s wedding. Sridhar Vembu criticises Laura Loomer: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tulsi is a lifelong Hindu. Yet nobody seems to know that. She should embrace it. This screenshot is from Tulsi Gabbard’s own YouTube channel,” Loomer continued, sharing a screenshot of Hindu rituals from Gabbard’s wedding. Sridhar Vembu criticises Laura Loomer: {{/usCountry}}

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“Laura Loomer appears not to know this, but as a Hindu, the entire Universe, all of it, is the Divine. Going to a Church and praying to Jesus is perfectly fine and I have done it myself on many occasions. I often quote the Bible and my favorite verse is Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says: 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'" That is the call to service,” he wrote.

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The Indian billionaire continued, “What would be a sin for me as a Hindu would be to call what other people hold sacred as ‘Demonic’, which unfortunately a Christian pastor recently did to Hindu deities.”

He added, “That is why Sanatana Dharma is the most tolerant spiritual system in the world. The world needs to understand the eternal Dharma, if we all have to get along.”

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Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation letter:

“I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” Gabbard tweeted on May 22.

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Read the full letter:

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Dear Mr. President,

I am deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.

Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.

Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage-standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role. His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.

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While we have made significant progress at the ODNI-advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community-I recognize there is still important work to be done. I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum.

Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family. I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI.

With love and aloha

Tulsi Gabbard