Indian founder cuts down on US shopping as rupee touches 95 against dollar: ‘Everything feels ridiculously expensive’

An Indian entrepreneur says that he cut down on shopping in the United States, thanks to rising inflation and the weakening Indian rupee against the US dollar. Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, claimed that his shopping bill this time is down to just 30% of what he typically spends in the US.

An Indian entrepreneur said that his shopping bill in the US has dropped dramatically (Representational image)

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In a post shared on X, the Indian entrepreneur claimed that everything in the US now feels “ridiculously expensive”, thanks to the rupee touching 95 against the dollar.

US shopping bill goes down

“My shopping bill this time is down to almost 30% of what I usually spend in the US,” Vineeth said in his X post.

Blaming the change on the USD-INR exchange rate touching ₹95 and rising global inflation, he said shopping in the US no longer feels worthwhile for many Indians travelling overseas. “Everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now,” he wrote, adding that Europe was even costlier.

“Thanks to the USDINR touching ₹95 and global inflation, everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now (Europe, don’t even ask),” he said.

Buy in India

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{{^usCountry}} The founder and investor explained that he now finds it more sensible to purchase expensive gadgets and other items in India rather than abroad. He cited his recent iPhone purchase as an example, saying he bought the device in India before travelling overseas because it offered better value for money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder and investor explained that he now finds it more sensible to purchase expensive gadgets and other items in India rather than abroad. He cited his recent iPhone purchase as an example, saying he bought the device in India before travelling overseas because it offered better value for money. {{/usCountry}}

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“Better to buy in India, that’s why I bought the iPhone directly in India before coming here,” Vineeth said.

X users weigh in on India vs US

The post drew a ton of reactions online, with several users agreeing that the price gap between India and Western countries has narrowed significantly in recent years. Others pointed out that currency depreciation and inflation have made foreign shopping trips less attractive than they once were, especially for electronics and luxury purchases.

“I personally feel this is the real impact of currency and inflation, when ₹ weakens against $, purchasing power shifts dramatically,” wrote X user Jaideep Parashar.

“The rupee at ₹95 has quietly made the US expensive for Indians in a way that wasn’t true at ₹65. The purchasing power arbitrage that used to run strongly in favour of dollar earners spending in India has partially reversed for Indian visitors spending in dollars,” another person said.

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(Also read: Indian man compares US tree-lined streets with India, says development shouldn’t cost trees)

“It’s because of conversation comparison. Last time u probably multiplied by 80 and now with 95. prices haven’t changed much in last one year here,” an X user explained.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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