Indian man reveals why he married his American wife, internet moved by his heartfelt answer

A video shared on Instagram by a cross-cultural couple has struck a chord with viewers, as an Indian man candidly explained why he married his American wife. The post, uploaded on their joint account @thekarnes, features Candace Karne and her husband Aniket, and has already garnered over 45k views. A candid video of an Indian man explaining why he married an American woman went viral.(Instagram/thekarnes)

A simple question sparks a sweet conversation

The clip begins with a follower’s question appearing on screen: “Why you married her”. Candace turns to her husband and asks, “Why did my husband marry me? Aniket, why did you marry me?”

Aniket responds with a heartfelt explanation. “I married you because when I first met you or when I first saw you, I was really impressed with everything you said you were doing. I especially liked the fact that you are a teacher. Everything you said that night made me feel welcome. As an international student, your hospitality was so nice. You have always been nice to me. I felt like the time spent with you would be nice and fun, and you like to work on things. I also like your family.”

The importance of family

Candace interjects, asking, “Yeah, who, dad?” to which Aniket laughs and continues, “Yes, I was really happy when I talked to them and got to know them. I got a really friendly vibe and thought this is a really good family, and I want to be with a good family. So maybe that is why.”

Candace ends the exchange with a smile, saying, “Oh, that’s sweet, honey. I think he married because of my dad.”

A caption full of gratitude

In the post’s caption, the couple noted, “Obviously we know the comment was meant to say ‘why did you marry her’. Although the tone may not have been positive, we are so thankful for this sincere moment. We do not have these types of conversations often where we reminisce about how or why we chose each other.”

Internet reacts

The video has prompted affectionate reactions from users. One viewer described it as “so simple and wholesome but profound at the same time,” while another commented that Candace is “stunning, both inside and outside.” Some noted the couple’s shared positivity, with one remarking, “Both are happy, positive and growing together.” Another user interpreted Aniket’s words as meaning “She is very kind and beautiful, and he loves her.”