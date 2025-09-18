Indian misjudges H-1B 60-day grace period as 'soft deadline', faces immigration trouble

A Reddit user has shared a cautionary tale about the 60-day grace period on H-1B visas after a layoff, warning others not to miscalculate the rules. Writing under the title “60-day grace period mistakes after H-1B layoff – learn from this”, the post has sparked debate online. On Reddit, a user revealed how an Indian overstayed after misreading the H-1B 60-day grace period as flexible, creating lasting immigration trouble.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The user explained, “I’ve been seeing a lot of confusion about the H-1B 60-day grace period after a layoff, so I thought I’d share something that happened to a friend of mine. He lost his job earlier this year and assumed the 60 days were kind of a ‘soft deadline.’ He stayed a bit longer while still job hunting, thinking it wouldn’t matter as long as he found another role soon. Turns out that’s not how it works. Once those 60 days are up, you’re out of status. He ended up overstaying, and when he finally tried to leave, it created a record of violation. Now, every time he applies for a U.S. visa, it shows up as a red flag.”

Misconceptions and common errors

According to the post, several misconceptions trip up applicants. Some believe severance pay extends the deadline, while others assume that a pending application guarantees legal status. “The clock starts ticking the day you’re terminated,” the user wrote, cautioning that waiting until the last week to act can severely damage future visa prospects.

The Redditor stressed that this was not legal advice but a personal account to help others avoid mistakes. “Don’t wait till the last week to figure it out,” they added.

Strong reactions from users

The post quickly drew responses. One commenter said, “Well your friend is not smart to do that mistake, honestly. It’s literally the first rule of H-1B. 60 days is a hard limit.” Another remarked, “What’s a soft deadline? Never heard of it. As for your ‘friend’ it was idiotic to assume things and overstay so they deserve to be flagged in the system.”

Others adopted a more constructive tone. “Thanks for sharing, valuable advice indeed,” one user wrote, while another added, “No one believes it is a ‘soft’ deadline. It is an actual deadline, period. Even one day past it is overstaying.”

The rules in context

Under US immigration guidelines, H-1B visa holders whose employment ends, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, are allowed to remain in the country for up to 60 days or until their I-94 expires, whichever comes first. The period is intended to give individuals time to seek new employment, change visa status, or make arrangements to leave.

