Indian techie in US quits 'dream' job at Google after 4 years, says 'I'm the most alive I've ever been'

An Indian techie living in the US has announced that she is leaving Google after 4 years, describing the decision as both “crazy” and “bittersweet”. Taking to Instagram, Aashna Doshi, who worked at Google, New York, as a software engineer, reflected on her journey from a teenage intern to a full-time engineer at the tech giant.

Aashna Doshi, worked at Google, New York as a software engineer. (Instagram/@aashna.talks)

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“I’m leaving @google! It genuinely feels crazy and bittersweet to be typing this,” Aashna wrote, while sharing a selfie with her Google ID card.

In the caption, Aashna said that working at Google had once been her dream. She recalled joining the tech giant as a 19-year-old intern at YouTube Music in New York in 2022 and later completing a second internship in San Francisco, where she worked on Google's core Infrastructure and Access Management.

She said that she eventually secured a full-time role, working at the intersection of security infrastructure and AI.

“4 years ago, working here was my DREAM. I was a 19 year old girl when I first badged into a Google office- summer 2022, interning at YouTube Music in NYC. I didn’t fully believe I belonged there but I remember feeling like this was the start of something special,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Then came a 2nd internship in 2023 on Google Core Infrastructure & Access Management in SF. Then full-time, getting the dream job in NYC- working at the intersection of security infrastructure & AI,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then came a 2nd internship in 2023 on Google Core Infrastructure & Access Management in SF. Then full-time, getting the dream job in NYC- working at the intersection of security infrastructure & AI,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back on her time at the company, Aashna said that she learned how to tackle complex problems at scale and was surrounded by colleagues who constantly pushed her to grow. “I learned how to think at scale, how to sit with genuinely hard problems. And most importantly, I got to do all of it alongside some of the smartest people I’ve ever met. People who became real friends, pushed me to be better, and raised my bar just by being in the same room,” she said.

The techie also shared lighter memories from her time at Google, mentioning everything from writing code and collecting bananas from office micro-kitchens to trying different protein bar flavours and drinking “way too many cappuccinos”.

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“Somewhere between writing code, hoarding bananas from the micro-kitchen, trying every single flavour of protein bars, and having way too many cappucinos- I grew a little. A little outside my dream. Not just as an engineer but as a person,” she wrote.

“Google will always hold a special place in my heart. The people, the problems, the growth (and yes, the free food). I carry all of it with me,” she added.

The engineer did not reveal her next move, but she hinted at an exciting new chapter. “And for all of you that might ask: what’s next? I’m scared, I’m excited and I’m the most alive I’ve ever been,” she concluded.

HT.com has reached out to Aashna. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Endings are just beautifully disguised beginnings. It takes incredible courage to step away from a dream job to chase growth, and that mix of fear and excitement means you're exactly where you need to be. Can't wait to see what you build or conquer next!”

“Landing a role at Google is a huge achievement, and having the courage to leave and start a new chapter takes confidence as well. Wishing you plenty of success in whatever comes next,” commented another.

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“One of the most underrated parts of achieving a dream is realizing how much it changed you beyond just your career,” wrote a third user.