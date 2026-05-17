Indian woman explains why Florida feels impossible to leave after 5 years: ‘Once someone comes here…’

An Indian woman living in the US has shared why she feels Florida is one of the best states to live in after spending several years there. In a video posted on Instagram, Anju Rajput gave viewers a glimpse of the facilities available near her home and said that life in the state has made it difficult for her to imagine moving elsewhere.

An Indian woman shared why Florida’s beaches, pools and community amenities made her never want to leave.(Instagram/majokas.in.usa)

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(Also read: Indian woman in US shares why Indian work experience ‘absolutely counts’ abroad: ‘It helped me land my first job’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Moved to Florida USA… now I never want to leave.”

In the video, Rajput spoke about the lifestyle, outdoor spaces and community amenities that, according to her, make Florida special. She said, “I think that once someone comes to Florida, they won't move to any other state. There is a lot to explore in Florida, beaches, amusement parks, springs, and even these communities have so many amenities and facilities available.”

‘Now I feel like I can't move to any other state’

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{{^usCountry}} Rajput then showed a pool area located near the clubhouse in her residential community. She said she had gone there in the evening with friends as her son and his friends enjoyed their time in the water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajput then showed a pool area located near the clubhouse in her residential community. She said she had gone there in the evening with friends as her son and his friends enjoyed their time in the water. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We came to the pool this evening to spend some time. This pool is right by the clubhouse near our house, so we thought we'd come here with friends. My son and his friends were really enjoying themselves, and the water in this pool is always warm. There is also a separate kids' pool for children,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We came to the pool this evening to spend some time. This pool is right by the clubhouse near our house, so we thought we'd come here with friends. My son and his friends were really enjoying themselves, and the water in this pool is always warm. There is also a separate kids' pool for children,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further added that the community also has a park, a children’s play area, walking trails and places where residents can relax. Rajput also mentioned tennis and basketball courts, saying children are often seen playing there in the evenings.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)

“Apart from the pool, there is a park, a kids' play area, plenty of trails for walking, and lots of nice places to relax. There is also a tennis court and a basketball court where you can always see kids playing. So in the evening, whenever we get bored, we come here with our friends. Every resident can also bring guests along with them. After living in Florida for five to six years, now I feel like I can't move to any other state.” she said.

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “Florida looks like a dream for families.” Another said, “Warm weather, beaches and such communities, what else does one need?” A third commented, “This is exactly why people fall in love with Florida.” Another user wrote, “The lifestyle looks so peaceful and child friendly.” Someone else added, “After seeing this, I understand why you don’t want to move.” Another remarked, “Florida has its own charm, especially for people who love outdoor life.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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