Indian woman in US says mechanic charged 9,500 for a 20-minute job: ‘Skills can pay as well as a degree’

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion online after sharing how a garage door mechanic charged her $100, around ₹9,500, for a 20-minute repair job. The woman, identified as Amrita Singh, shared a video on Instagram, where she spoke about how skilled workers such as mechanics, plumbers and electricians can earn well in America.

Indian woman said a US mechanic charged ₹9,500 for 20 minutes, showing how skilled workers earned well. (Instagram/amrita_life_in_usa)

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‘A mechanic can also earn well’

In the clip, Singh is heard saying: "Generally, it’s not just doctors and engineers; a mechanic can also earn well. Today, there was a small problem with my garage door, so I called a mechanic, and he charged $100 for 20 minutes of work. And this wasn't too much because the job was very small. Otherwise, they charge $100 just to show up, and on top of that, you have to pay more depending on how big your problem is. In America, garage door technicians, plumbers, and electricians can earn anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 or more per year. Everyone has a big car, and even after paying proper taxes, they live a comfortable life. Whether you have a degree or not, if you have a skill, you can live a good life."

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, "Paid $100 (around ₹9,500) for a garage door repair." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, "Paid $100 (around ₹9,500) for a garage door repair." {{/usCountry}}

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Singh shared the video with a caption that read, “What I find most interesting here is that whether someone is a plumber, electrician or garage door technician, skilled workers earn well, drive big cars and pay proper taxes. In America, no work is considered small or big. If you have a skill, you get both respect and good earnings.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to viral clip

The video soon drew several reactions from social media users, with many comparing the work culture and dignity of labour in the US with that in South Asian countries.

One user wrote, "It’s actually a good thing that he brought all his tools and material with him. In India or Pakistan, many workers do come to your house, but then they keep troubling you with small requests: ‘Brother, please give me some water,’ ‘Please make some tea,’ ‘Please serve food,’ ‘Give me an old cloth,’ or ‘Give me a bucket of water.’ Once, a person came to repair the AC and said, ‘Brother, I don’t have an extension cord. Please bring one for me.’ I mean, we called you to do the work, and instead you started giving us work."

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Another user said, "In some places here, a technician gets paid barely around $100, or nearly ₹13,000, for working the whole month." A third commented, "So basically, no matter how much you earn, it all gets spent in the end?" while another added, "Yes, I agree with you."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)